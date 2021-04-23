The global AI in medical diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 3,868 million by 2025 from USD 505 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 50.2%

New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market by Component, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06066817/?utm_source=GNW





Software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of component, the AI in medical diagnostics market is segmented into software and services.The services segment dominated this market in 2020, while the software segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Software solutions help healthcare providers gain a competitive edge despite the challenges of being short-staffed and facing increasing imaging scan volumes. This is a key factor driving the growth of the software segment.



Hospitals to establish the largest market size of AI in medical diagnostics market

Based on end user, the AI in medical diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. The hospitals segment commanded the largest share of 64.1% of this market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals, the growing inclination of hospitals toward the automation and digitization of radiology patient workflow, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures in hospitals to improve the quality of patient care, and the rising adoption of advanced imaging modalities to improve workflow efficiency.



North America To Witness Significant Growth From 2020 To 2025

The AI in medical diagnostics market has been segmented into four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share of 37.6%. However, the APAC market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 53.2% during the forecast period, primarily due to the growth strategies adopted by companies in emerging markets, improved medical diagnostic infrastructure, increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of cancer, and the implementation of favorable government initiatives.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: • By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30% • By Designation: C-level – 27%, Director-level – 18%, and Others – 55% • By Region: North America - 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, Rest of the World – 10%

Some of the prominent players operating in the AI in medical diagnostics market are Microsoft Corporation (US), NVIDIA (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Digital Diagnostics (US), Xilinx (US), InformAI (US), Enlitic (US), Day Zero Diagnostics (US), Aidence (Netherlands), Butterfly Network, Inc. (US), Prognos (US), Zebra Medical Vision (Israel), Viz.ai (US), Quibin (Spain), Qure.ai (India), Therapixel (France), and HeartFlow (US).



Research Coverage

This report studies the AI in medical diagnosticsmarket based on component, end user, application, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

