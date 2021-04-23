Sonoco Announces Price Increase for Paperboard Tubes and Cores

HARTSVILLE, S.C., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it will raise the price for all paperboard tubes and cores by a minimum of 6 percent, effective with shipments in the United States and Canada, on or after May 24, 2021.



“This price increase is necessary due to continued increases in costs for uncoated recycled paperboard (URB), our primary raw material which remains in very tight supply. Additionally, we are feeling significant inflationary pressures in adhesives, packaging and logistics costs,” said Mike Thompson, Director of Sales and Marketing for Sonoco’s North America Tubes and Cores Division.

Sonoco is the largest producer of paper-based tubes and cores in North America, which are used to serve the paper, textile, plastic film, and tape and specialty industries. For more information about Sonoco’s complete line of paperboard tubes and cores or to learn more about current pricing, please visit the Company’s website www.sonoco.com or contact the Company at 800-377-2692.