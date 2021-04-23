The air-to-air refueling market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 501 million in 2020 to USD 851 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.2%

New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air-to-Air Refueling Market by System, Component, Aircraft Type, Type, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05805216/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing demand for autonomous refueling is one of the lucrative opportunities for air-to-air refueling system providers during the forecast period.



The outbreak of COVID-19 and its resultant lockdowns and supply chain disruptions have adversely affected the aerospace and defense industry, with the suspension and delay of new defense procurement and maintenance projects.OEMs have been significantly affected due to restrictions and the temporary halts in production, while the impact on the aftermarket has been comparatively lower due to the basic maintenance and monitoring requirements of combat aircraft.



For instance, in October 2020, the Boeing KC-46A Pegasus in-flight refueling tanker program reported a USD 67 million loss due to coronavirus disruptions resulting in production inefficiencies.



Based on end user, the aftermarket segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on end user, the air-to-air refueling market has been segmented into OEM and Aftermarket.The aftermarket segment is estimated to lead the air-to-air refueling market during the forecast period.



The aftermarket companies offer complete maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.For example, damaged components of air-to-air refueling systems, such as hydraulic systems, fuel management systems, and safety systems, are considered for maintenance, repair, and overhaul.



The aftermarket also offers repairing services for over-the-counter products in case hydraulic components such as pumps, couplings, and nozzles are damaged beyond repair.



Based on the aircraft type, the fixed wing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on aircraft type, fixed-wing segment is estimated to lead air-to-air refueling market during forecast period.A fixed wing aircraft attains flight using wings fixed to the fuselage to generate the necessary lift using the forward motion of the aircraft.



The fixed wing aircraft segment is experiencing growth as it can be used for longer travel distances and have better aerodynamic structures than rotary wing aircraft. Fixed wing aircraft can also take flight in challenging conditions and environments.



North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is one of the leading markets for air-to-air refueling systems in terms of research and development activities, deployment, and the presence of key market players.The major countries under this region are the US and Canada.



The US leads the air-to-air refueling market in North America.The military aviation sector in North America is growing steadily, consequently created a significant demand for air-to-air refueling systems.



The presence of major players, OEMs, and component manufacturers are one of the key factors expected to boost the air-to-air refueling market in North America.The US is expected to drive the growth of the North American air-to-air refueling market.



An increasing number of military aircraft upgrade programs, ongoing research and development of advanced military aircraft platforms, and the presence of major systems and components manufacturers are expected to lead to a surge in demand for air-to-air refueling systems in North America during the forecast period.



The break-up of profile of primary participants in the air-to-air refueling market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 49%, Tier 2 – 37%, and Tier 3 – 14%

• By Designation: C Level – 55%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 18%

• By Region: North America – 55%, Europe – 27%, Asia Pacific – 9%, RoW – 9%



Major players operating in the air-to-air refueling market Cobham plc (UK), Eaton Corporation (US), Airbus (Netherlands), Boeing (US), and GE Aviation (US).among others.



