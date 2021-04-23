Worldwide Silicones and Siloxanes Industry to 2026 - Featuring Dow Corning, Wacker Chemie and Momentive Among Others

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicones and Siloxanes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2020, the global silicones and siloxanes market reached a value of US$ 15.1 Billion and US$ 8.8 Billion respectively. Siloxanes refer to volatile organosilicon compounds that are composed of recurring silicon-oxygen (Si-O) bonds, occurring in either cyclic or linear form. They are highly stable and physiologically inert, and have lubricating properties. Silicones are formulated from siloxanes and can take a variety of physical forms ranging from solids and semi-viscous pastes to liquids and oils. Due to their advantageous characteristics such as flexibility, resistance to moisture, stability, inertness, permeability to gases, etc., silicones find a wide array of industrial applications. Looking forward the global silicones and siloxanes market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



The chemical structure of silicones allows them to be produced in a number of variations, while the organic groups bound to the silicones pave the way for a diverse range of modifications. This variability allows the usage of silicones in a variety of products such as greases, release agents, antifoam agents, paint additives, hydrophobizing agents, etc.



Siloxanes (silicones) are well tolerated by humans and, therefore, form an integral part of innovative methods of treatment, health care and nursing. Alkylsiloxanes, especially the dimethylsiloxanes, find extensive usage in emulsions, antifoams and pastes on account of their low surface tension, high surface activity, good spreading power, chemical inertness and thermal stability. Liquid silicone is often used as a lubricant like waterproof sealant which is used in bathrooms and window fittings, whereas solid silicone rubber has a wide array of applications ranging from cake baking to internal sanitary protection.



As silicones provide a strong, durable, and weather- and UV-resistant seal with excellent adhesion, they are employed in the production of various construction materials. Apart from this, silicones are used for manufacturing polyurethane foam for building insulation, increasing building energy efficiency whilst hydrophobic properties of silicone coatings protect the external walls from weather damage.



Silicone polymers and cyclic siloxanes find applications in the personal care sector as a solvent in deodorants, hair, skin and sun care products, and make-up. This can be attributed to the benefits offered by them such as low skin irritation, low surface tension, anti-foaming properties and volatility. An increase in personal grooming has escalated the demand for cosmetics in the recent years. This is expected to facilitate the growth of the silicones and siloxanes market.



Earlier, the consumption of silicone products was largely confined to the developed countries. However, economic development, inflating income levels and improving standards of living have stimulated the demand for silicone-based products in the emerging countries.



Breakup by Type:



Based on type, the silicones market has been segmented into elastomers, fluids, resins and gels. Amongst these, elastomers account for more than a third of the total market share due to their non-reactive nature. This helps them to find applications in cooking, baking, and in the production of footwears, undergarments and cosmetics.



On the other hand, the siloxanes market has been divided into linear and cyclic, wherein linear siloxanes dominate the market. Dimethicones, a form of linear siloxane, is used as a medication to treat minor skin irritations. Apart from this, these siloxanes are majorly used as intermediates in the manufacturing of silicones.



Breakup by Application:



The silicones market has been segregated on the basis of application into construction materials, energy, industrial applications, home and personal care, transportation, healthcare and electronics. Currently, industrial applications represent the largest segment since silicones are used as RTV sealants and anti-foaming agents owing to their resistance to high temperature and pressure.



On the basis of application, the siloxanes market has been bifurcated into silicones and other applications. A dominant share of siloxanes is employed in the production of silicones which are further used in various industries. Other applications of siloxanes include household and cleaning products, deodorants and anti-perspirants.



Regional Insights:



On a geographical front, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the silicones and siloxanes market on account of thriving construction and automotive industries, supported by surging population, rapid urbanisation and mounting disposable incomes. In addition, availability of raw materials and abundance of labour have created a positive outlook for the market growth. Other major regions include Europe, North America, Central and South America, and Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



The market is concentrated in nature with the presence of a handful of players who account for the majority of the total production. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Dow Corning

Momentive

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Elkem (Bluestar)

