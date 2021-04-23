The global Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX models market size is projected to reach USD 299 million by 2026 from USD 140 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.4%

New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market by Type, Tumor Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05108757/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of personalized PDX models, stringent guidelines regarding the ethical use of animals in cancer research, and limitations associated with PDX models are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



The preclinical drug development segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the PDX models market, by application, during the forecast period

The PDX models market is segmented into preclinical drug development, biomarker analysis, and basic cancer research.The preclinical drug development segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the PDX models market during the forecast period.



This segment’s high growth rate can be attributed to the rising number of clinical trials every year.



Contract research organizations segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end users, the PDX models market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic & research institutions.During the forecast period contract research organizations accounted for the highest growth rate.



The high growth rate in this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their preclinical studies to CROs.



Rat models segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on type, the PDX models market is segmented into mice models and rat models.The rat models segment accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Growth in this market is mainly driven by the larger size of rats, which enhances surgical manipulation. Moreover, the development of immunodeficient rats will further drive the usage of rat models in PDX model generation.



Respiratory tumor models segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on tumor type, the PDX models market is segmented into gastrointestinal tumor models, gynecological tumor models, respiratory tumor models, urological tumor models, hematological tumor models, and other tumor models.The respiratory tumor models segment accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The key factor driving this segment’s growth is the increasing incidence of lung cancers globally.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing country in the PDX models market

The PDX models market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Factors such as the rising R&D spending, growing public-private partnerships, and increasing government funding are factors driving the growth of the PDX models market in this region.



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• JSR Corporation (Japan)

• WuXi AppTec (China)

• Champions Oncology, Inc. (US)

• THE JACKSON LABORATORY (US)

• Charles River Laboratories (US)

• Oncodesign (France)

• Envigo (US)

• Pharmatest Services (Finland)

• Hera BioLabs (US)

• EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH (Germany)

• Xentech (France)

• Urosphere (France)

• Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

• Genesis Biotechnology Group (US)

• Explora BioLabs (US)

• Biocytogen (US)

• Living Tumor Laboratory (Canada)

• Bioduro (US)

• Aragen Life Sciences w.e.f, (US)

• Shanghai Lide Biotech Co., Ltd. (China)



