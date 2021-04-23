Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market (2020 to 2028) - by Source Type, End-use, Application and Region

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Size, Share And Industry Analysis, By Source Type (Non-Wood Based, Wood-Based), By End-Use (Binder/Diluent, Bulking Agent, Emulsifiers, Stabilizer, Anti-Caking Agent, Others), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Per" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing consumption of paints and coatings in various industries, growing use of the product as additive in food products are key factors driving market revenue growth.



Market Size - USD 985.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends - Rising investments in R&D and innovative products by players.



The global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market size is expected to reach USD 1,561.4 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by major factors such as growing consumption of processed foods by consumers, increasing sales of cosmetics and personal care products, as well as pharmaceuticals.



In the pharmaceutical industry, MCC can be used for forming tablets from dry powder, and the mostly used in forming vitamin supplements. Growing number of health-conscious individuals, and spreading awareness regarding health-benefits of consuming microcrystalline cellulose are factors boosting market growth.



Fluctuating costs of raw material, and availability of cost-effective substitutes are factors that could hamper market growth to a certain extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the source type segments, the wood-based segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market in 2020. The non-wood based segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Among the end-use segments, the binder/diluent segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market in 2020. The bulking agent segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the food and beverage segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Europe microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market accounted for major share in terms of revenue in 2020, and is expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period.

Companies profiled in the market report include Rayonier Advanced Materials, Dowdupont, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, JRS Pharma GmbH & Co. Kg, Roquette, DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.Kg, Sigachi Industrial Pvt. Ltd., Avantor Performance Materials Inc., Gujarat Microwax Limited, and Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co., Ltd. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/75bg2r