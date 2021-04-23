Ashland to report financial results for second quarter fiscal 2021 after NYSE closes April 28, and host webcast with securities analysts and investors at 10 a.m. ET April 29

WILMINGTON, Del., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) will issue its second-quarter earnings release at approximately 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The company’s live webcast with securities analysts and investors will take place at 10 a.m. ET, Thursday, April 29, 2021 and include an executive summary and detailed remarks. Simultaneously, the company will post a slide presentation in the Investor Relations section of its website http://investor.ashland.com .

Among those participating in the webcast presentation will be:

Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer;

Kevin Willis, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and

Seth Mrozek, director of investor relations.

The webcast and supporting materials will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Ashland website at http://investor.ashland.com . Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available on the website for 12 months.

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier specialty materials company with a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability. The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 4,200 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit www.ashland.com and www.ashland.com/sustainability to learn more.

