Regarding the approval of the Supervisory Board of AB Kauno Energija for the audited results

The meeting of the Supervisory Board of AB Kauno Energija has been held on April 21, 2021. The decision in accordance with Items 1 and 6 of Paragraph 1 of Article 32 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania has been made, as follows:

1) to accept and propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija to approve the audited Consolidated Financial Statements of AB Kauno Energija for the year 2020 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, together with a Consolidated Annual Report and an independent auditor’s conclusion;

2) to accept and propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija to allocate the profit of AB Kauno Energija in accordance with the 2020 year profit (loss) allocation project submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders;

3) to approve the implementation of the business strategy of AB Kauno Energija for the year 2020;

4) activities of the Management Board of AB Kauno Energija for the year 2020 evaluate well;

5) activities of the General Director of AB Kauno Energija for the year 2020 evaluate well.

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 37 305 855