Global Taste Modulators Market (2020 to 2028) - Size, Share & Analysis Report

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taste Modulators Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Sweet Modulators, Salt Modulator, Fat Modulators), By Application (Food, And Beverages), And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing consumption of taste modulators to make food and beverages with enhance flavors while retaining the nutritional value is a key factor driving market revenue growth.



Market Size - USD 1,313.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.5%, Market Trends - Increasing number of product applications in pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and dietary supplements.



The global taste modulators market size is expected to reach USD 2,739.7 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Taste modulators are used in the food industry to enhance flavors of food commodities. Taste makers play an important role in food formulating and making food products more flavorful. This is one of the major factors boosting demand for taste modulators and drive market growth.



Non-alcoholic beverages, health and sports drinks, energy drinks, and alcoholic beverages such as beer, whiskey, and wine, contain taste modulators to maintain taste of the beverages. This is another factor expected to drive growth of the global taste modulators market.



However, stringent regulations for use of salt reducing agents, and ill-effects of sugar substitutes could restraint market growth to some extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the type segments, the salt modulatory segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The sweet modulators segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the beverages segment accounted for major revenue share in 2020. The food segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Europe market accounted for the second-largest share in terms of revenue in 2020.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing consumption of processed food products among consumers in the region.

Companies profiled in the market report include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group Plc., Ingredion Incorporated, International Flavors and Fragrances, Symrise AG, Sensient Technologies, The Flavor Factory, Carmi Flavor & Fragrance, Flavorchem Corporation, and Senomyx. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the Taste Modulators Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of the all the major players in Taste Modulators Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 - 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Awareness regarding consumption of healthy foods

3.2. Growing demand for food modulators among diabetic patients

3.3. Rising number of diabetic and obese population



Chapter 4. Taste Modulators Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Taste Modulators Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Taste Modulators Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018 - 2028

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Taste Modulators Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Rising awareness regarding consumption of sweet and salted products

4.4.1.2. Rising demand from emerging markets

4.4.1.3. Rising demand for reduced calorie products with original taste

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Stringent regulations and international standards on salt reducing ingredients

4.4.2.2. Ambiguity regarding health effects of sugar substitutes

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Taste Modulators Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Taste Modulators PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Taste Modulators Market By Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Taste Modulators Type dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Sweet modulators

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Salt modulators

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Fat modulators

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Taste Modulators Market By Application Insights & Trends

6.1. Taste Modulators Application dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Food

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.3. Bakery products

6.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.4. Confectionery products

6.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.5. Snacks & savory products

6.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.6. Meat products

6.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.7. Other foods

6.2.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.7.3. Cereals

6.2.7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.7.4. Sauces & dressings

6.2.7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.7.5. Seasonings

6.2.7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Beverages

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.3. Alcoholic

6.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.4. Non-alcoholic

6.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Taste Modulators Market Regional Outlook

7.1. Taste Modulators Market share by region, 2021 & 2028

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Middle East & Africa

7.6. Latin America



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

8.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4. Strategy Benchmarking

8.5. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. DSM

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Kerry

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Ingredion

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. International Flavors and Fragrances

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. Symrise

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Sensient Technologies

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. Carmi Flavor & Fragrance

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. The Flavor Factory

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. Flavorchem Corporation

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. Senomyx

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itvh7g