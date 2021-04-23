Insights on the Superabsorbent Polymer (SAP) Global Market to 2027 - Green Offerings and Focus on Recycling Technologies to Ensure SAP Reclamation

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolving Demographic Trends Powering the Global Superabsorbent Polymer (SAP) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher's analysis of the superabsorbent polymer market aims to quantify the consumption and analyze the impact of key demographic, competitive, and transformational trends in order to present a forecast for the 7-year period from 2020 to 2027. The scope of the study comprises analysis of the superabsorbent polymer market based on key applications and polymer types across 5 key geographies.
With the consumption of superabsorbent polymers closely tied to the demand for disposable Absorbent Hygiene Products (AHPs) such as diapers, feminine hygiene, and adult incontinence, the ever-evolving socio-demographic trends, rise in penetration of hygiene products (in developing countries), growing aging population across geographies, and higher uptake of SAPs per AHP unit, are expected to drive growth in the market. Furthermore, the robust increase in penetration of absorbent hygiene products in developing regions (especially the countries in APAC and MEASA) is expected to be the most prominent factor contributing to the growth in consumption of SAPs during the forecast period. Moreover, unlike the US and Europe, where the high penetration levels of baby diapers and feminine hygiene products have peaked, there are significant avenues for growth in China, India, ASEAN countries (especially Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand), and those in Africa (Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Kenya, among others).
However, heightened awareness and concern pertaining to accumulation of polymeric waste (including hygiene products) and the urgent need for environment-friendly, circular solutions are rapidly driving brand owners and polymer suppliers to focus on developing collaborative recyclable and recycled materials based, bio-based, and compostable alternatives (as well as recycling technologies). These alternatives should not compromise the balance between the 3Cs of hygiene products-convenience, comfort, and cost.
Furthermore, the global superabsorbent polymer market, characterized by a high level of consolidation, with the top-5 participants accounting for more than 60% of the global supply, is expected to continue witnessing a marked rise in competition, especially from relatively smaller, companies (particularly from China). This, coupled with an increase in corresponding competition levels in brand owners, is likely to exert downward pressure on margins during the forecast period.
The publisher's analysis indicates that the global superabsorbent polymer market is slated to register a moderate single-digit growth of about 3.9% in terms of volume from 2020 to 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top-3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Superabsorbent Polymer Market - Scope of Analysis
- Superabsorbent Polymer Market Segmentation
- Superabsorbent Polymer Market Overview and Scope
- Market Participants - Superabsorbent Polymer Market: Global
3. Introduction and Overview
- Introduction - Products
- Introduction - Applications
- Introduction - End Product Construction
- Disposable Hygiene Products Composition - Baby Diapers
- Disposable Hygiene Products Composition - Adult Incontinence
- Disposable Hygiene Products Composition - Feminine Hygiene
- Supply Demand Scenario by Region
- Key Trends Snapshot - Absorbent Hygiene Products and Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Market Impact of Key Trends - Superabsorbent Polymers Market
- Collaborations Driving Sustainability and Circularity in AHP and SAP Markets
- Key Growth Metrics for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Growth Drivers for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Growth Restraints for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Drivers and Restraints - Impact Assessment: Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Applications Overview - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Revenue Forecast by Application - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Application - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Material Type - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Material Type - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Regional Overview - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Superabsorbent Polymer Market - End Product Penetration Versus SAP Consumption
- Pricing Trends and Forecast - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Value Chain Overview - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Value Chain Description - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Competitive Environment - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Volume Shipment Share - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Production Capacity Evolution - Key Competitors
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Superabsorbent Polymer Market: North America
- North America - Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - North America
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - North America
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - North America
- Revenue Forecast by Application for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - North America
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Application for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - North America
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - North America
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - North America
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - North America
- Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Chemistry for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - North America
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Superabsorbent Polymer Market: Europe
- Europe - Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - Europe
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - Europe
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Application for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - Europe
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Application for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - Europe
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - Europe
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - Europe
- Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Chemistry for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - Europe
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Superabsorbent Polymer Market: Latin America
- LATAM - Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - LATAM
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - LATAM
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - LATAM
- Revenue Forecast by Application for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - LATAM
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Application for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - LATAM
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - LATAM
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - LATAM
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - LATAM
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Chemistry for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - LATAM
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Superabsorbent Polymer Market: APAC
- APAC - Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - APAC
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - APAC
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - APAC
- Revenue Forecast by Application for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - APAC
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Application for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - APAC
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - APAC
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - APAC
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - APAC
- Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Chemistry for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - APAC
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Superabsorbent Polymer Market: MEASA
- MEASA - Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - MEASA
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - MEASA
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - MEASA
- Revenue Forecast by Application for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - MEASA
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Application for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - MEASA
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - MEASA
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - MEASA
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - MEASA
- Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Chemistry for the Superabsorbent Polymer Market - MEASA
9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Superabsorbent Polymer Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Operations Optimization - Capacity Rationalization, Improved Efficiency
- Growth Opportunity 2: Product Differentiation - Superior Offerings
- Growth Opportunity 3: Green Offerings and Focus on Recycling Technologies to Ensure SAP Reclamation
10. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
