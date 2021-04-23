Insights on the Superabsorbent Polymer (SAP) Global Market to 2027 - Green Offerings and Focus on Recycling Technologies to Ensure SAP Reclamation

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolving Demographic Trends Powering the Global Superabsorbent Polymer (SAP) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher's analysis of the superabsorbent polymer market aims to quantify the consumption and analyze the impact of key demographic, competitive, and transformational trends in order to present a forecast for the 7-year period from 2020 to 2027. The scope of the study comprises analysis of the superabsorbent polymer market based on key applications and polymer types across 5 key geographies.

With the consumption of superabsorbent polymers closely tied to the demand for disposable Absorbent Hygiene Products (AHPs) such as diapers, feminine hygiene, and adult incontinence, the ever-evolving socio-demographic trends, rise in penetration of hygiene products (in developing countries), growing aging population across geographies, and higher uptake of SAPs per AHP unit, are expected to drive growth in the market. Furthermore, the robust increase in penetration of absorbent hygiene products in developing regions (especially the countries in APAC and MEASA) is expected to be the most prominent factor contributing to the growth in consumption of SAPs during the forecast period. Moreover, unlike the US and Europe, where the high penetration levels of baby diapers and feminine hygiene products have peaked, there are significant avenues for growth in China, India, ASEAN countries (especially Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand), and those in Africa (Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Kenya, among others).

However, heightened awareness and concern pertaining to accumulation of polymeric waste (including hygiene products) and the urgent need for environment-friendly, circular solutions are rapidly driving brand owners and polymer suppliers to focus on developing collaborative recyclable and recycled materials based, bio-based, and compostable alternatives (as well as recycling technologies). These alternatives should not compromise the balance between the 3Cs of hygiene products-convenience, comfort, and cost.

Furthermore, the global superabsorbent polymer market, characterized by a high level of consolidation, with the top-5 participants accounting for more than 60% of the global supply, is expected to continue witnessing a marked rise in competition, especially from relatively smaller, companies (particularly from China). This, coupled with an increase in corresponding competition levels in brand owners, is likely to exert downward pressure on margins during the forecast period.

The publisher's analysis indicates that the global superabsorbent polymer market is slated to register a moderate single-digit growth of about 3.9% in terms of volume from 2020 to 2027.

