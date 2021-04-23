UK Easter Retail Consumer Behaviour Report 2021: Impact of COVID-19, DIY, Gardening, Cooking, Baking and Homewares

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Easter Retail and Coronavirus 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks at consumer attitudes and behaviour surrounding the Easter Bank Holiday and its associated retail promotions and events, with a particular focus on how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed, and is changing, shopper behaviour compared to previous years.
Using data from 568 consumers, surveyed over Easter in 2019, 2020 and 2021, it examines what consumers did and what they shopped for, with a particular emphasis on home improvement, DIY, gardening, cooking and baking and shopping for the home; all activities which consumers traditionally embrace over Easter.
It examines Easter as a promotional period and how its role is changing due to the rise of Black Friday and pre-Christmas promotions, the role of online and stores and how the weather impacted what consumers did and how they shopped.
Key Topics Covered:
- Report Summary - Background
- Report Summary - DIY
- Report Summary - Gardening/Big Ticket
- Report Summary - Cooking, Baking, Homewares
1. Consumer Behaviour Over Easter
- What Did Consumers Do Over Easter
- What Consumers Did - Change on Last Year
2. Shopping and Attitudes to Sales
- Attitudes to the Easter Sales
- Easter Sales Attitudes by Category
- Spend in this Year's Easter Sales
3. Easter DIYing
- Easter DIY Tasks
- Levels of Easter DIY Performed
- When and Who Shopped for DIY
- DIY Promotions & Shopping Enjoyment
- DIY Promotions
- Preparing for Easter DIYing
4. Easter Gardening
- Gardening So Far this Year
- Easter Gardening Tasks
- Time Spent Gardening Over Easter
- When and Who Shopped for Gardening
- Gardening Promotions
- Gardening Spend Over Spring/Summer
5. Shopping for Big Ticket Items
- When Consumers Shopped Big Ticket
- Big Ticket Promotions
6. Easter Cooking and Baking
- Easter Cooking and Serving Meals
- Easter Baking
- Shopping for Kitchenwares & Tablewares
7. Shopping for Homewares
- When and Who Shopped for Homewares
- Homewares Promotions
Companies Mentioned
- Aldi
- Amazon
- Argos
- Asda
- B&M
- B&Q
- Dobbies
- Homebase
- Screwfix
- Tesco
- Wickes
- Wilko
