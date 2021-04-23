New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printing Ceramics Market by Material type, Form,End-use Industry, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04138218/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The healthcare sector is projected to witness the second highest CAGR of 26.5%, growing from USD 25 million in 2020 to USD 82 million by 2025



Oxide based ceramics is the fastest-growing, in terms of value.



Oxide-based ceramics dominate the market in terms of value, with a share of 60.0%. This is due to the fact that these ceramics have wide applications in the aerospace & defense, healthcare, electronics, and consumer goods industries, among others. Oxide-based ceramics are economical and hence, are widely used for prototyping and by hobbyists for personal use as well. It is because of the same reason that oxide-based ceramics have 69.0% market share in terms of volume.



Powdered ceramics are the fastest-growing form of 3D printable ceramic, in terms of value.

Powdered ceramics are dominating the 3D printing ceramics market.The main reason is their ease of use and machinability.



With new technologies such as laser sintering and binder jetting, powdered ceramics are gaining momentum. Presently, liquid and filament forms hold a small share of the market, and the share of filament is expected to decline in the coming years as powdered and liquid ceramics offer better technical capabilities in printing higher quality products and are widely accepted in the 3D printing ceramics industry.



Commercial/Manufacturing is the fastest-growing application of 3D printing ceramics, in terms of value.



Industries have adopted 3D printing for part production (i.e., a small component of a bigger assembly). This has opened new frontiers in the 3D printing landscape, with companies developing their printing capabilities in terms of speed, material utilization, and printing. Commercial manufacturing of 3D printing ceramics is gaining traction. The US military recently made a contract to buy portable 3D printing factories built in shipping containers.



Aerospace & defense is the fastest-growing end-use industry of 3D printing ceramics, in terms of value.

The advantages of 3D printing ceramics, such as high strength, high stiffness, bio inertness, excellent corrosion resistance, and high thermal stability, have boosted the market in aerospace & defense, automotive, and healthcare industries.Aerospace & defense is the largest end-use industry of 3D printing ceramics.



The demand for ceramics in this end-use industry has increased in the last few years due to the growing demand for commercial aircraft from Boeing and Airbus.



Healthcare is the second-largest end-use industry of 3D printing ceramics with a share of 21.8%, in terms of value, in 2020. The demand for stable bio-implants is rising. Ceramics present a viable, stable, and economical option. 3D printing ceramics are also agile and flexible to meet the design constraints of bio-implants.



Europe is the fastest-growing 3D printing ceramics market.

The global 3D printing ceramics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market in Europe accounted for the largest share of 35.1% in 2020 in terms of value, followed by North America with a share of 32.5% in terms of value in 2020. APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market between 2020 and 2025. However, the global 3D printing ceramics market witnessed slower growth in 2020 due to COVID-19 that forced companies to temporarily shut down their operations in various regions to prevent the virus spread. The pandemic adversely affected various end-use industries, including aerospace & defense, construction, and automotive, which weakened the demand for 3D printing ceramics in 2020.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

• By Region- North America- 15%, Europe- 50%, APAC- 20%, Latin America-5%, MEA-10%,



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

• 3D Ceram (France)

• ExOne (USA)

• 3DResyns (Spain)

• Admatec Europe (Netherlands)

• Tethon 3D (USA)

• Steinbach AG (Germany)

• 3D Systems (USA)

• Johnson Matthey (UK)

• Aon Inni (Korea)

• CeramTec (Germany)



Research Coverage

This report covers the global 3D printing ceramics market and forecasts the market size until 2025.The report includes the market segmentation –Type of Ceramic (Oxide based & non-oxide based), Ceramic form (Powdered, filament, liquid/slurry), Application (Prototyping & tooling and commercial/manufacturing), End use industry (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Electronics, construction and Others) and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).



Porter’s Five Forces analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, are discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global 3D printing ceramics market.



