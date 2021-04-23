2021 United Kingdom Lighting Retail Market Analysis: Market Size, Forecasts, Consumer Data, Online Penetration and Trend Analysis

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Lighting Retail Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks at the sale of lighting to consumers in the UK. It includes market sizes, market shares, forecasts, consumer data, trend analysis, online penetration and more, to give a comprehensive overview of this retail sector and its outlook for coming years.
Topics Covered:
- Key Report Findings & Analysis
- Lighting sales by year & 3 year forecast
- Who purchased lighting by demographic
- Types of lighting purchased
- Room/area lighting purchased for
- Market shares for lighting by retailer
- Consumer spend per head on lighting
- Consumer motivations for buying lighting
- Consumer considerations in choosing lighting
- Influences on lighting purchase decisions
- Lighting online purchases
- Nature of lighting store purchases
- Consumer lighting preferences
- Consumer attitudes to smart lighting
- Lighting retailers by choice & quality of range
- Lighting retailers ranked by price
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Argos
- Asda
- B&M
- B&Q
- Dunelm
- Homebase
- IKEA
- John Lewis
- Tesco
- The Range
- Wilko
