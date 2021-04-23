2021 United Kingdom Lighting Retail Market Analysis: Market Size, Forecasts, Consumer Data, Online Penetration and Trend Analysis

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Lighting Retail Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the sale of lighting to consumers in the UK. It includes market sizes, market shares, forecasts, consumer data, trend analysis, online penetration and more, to give a comprehensive overview of this retail sector and its outlook for coming years.

Topics Covered:

Key Report Findings & Analysis

Lighting sales by year & 3 year forecast

Who purchased lighting by demographic

Types of lighting purchased

Room/area lighting purchased for

Market shares for lighting by retailer

Consumer spend per head on lighting

Consumer motivations for buying lighting

Consumer considerations in choosing lighting

Influences on lighting purchase decisions

Lighting online purchases

Nature of lighting store purchases

Consumer lighting preferences

Consumer attitudes to smart lighting

Lighting retailers by choice & quality of range

Lighting retailers ranked by price

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Argos

Asda

B&M

B&Q

Dunelm

Homebase

IKEA

John Lewis

Tesco

The Range

Wilko

