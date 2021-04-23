The laparoscopic instruments market is expected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 12.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.5%

New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laparoscopic Instruments Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04082882/?utm_source=GNW

Product recalls and gaps in infrastructural support for laparoscopic procedures pose a challenge in this market. However, reduced Medicare payments to healthcare providers in the US and the dearth of trained professionals in the field of laparoscopy are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent. Growing healthcare markets in emerging economies and enhancements in equipment capabilities in laparoscopic instruments are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players.



Based on product type, the medical laparoscopic robots segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on product, the global laparoscopic instruments market is segmented into medical laparoscopic robots, energy devices, insufflators, suction/irrigation systems, laparoscopes, hand instruments, closure devices, access devices, and accessories. Medical laparoscopic robots held 41.8% of the global laparoscopic instruments market in 2020. The increasing adoption of robot-assisted laparoscopic procedures and technological advancements in surgical robots contribute to the large share and high growth of this segment.



Based on application type, the general surgery segment grows at a highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global laparoscopic instruments market is segmented into bariatric surgery, gynecological surgery, general surgery, urological surgery, colorectal surgery, and pediatric surgery.In 2020, the general surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the laparoscopic instruments market.



Laparoscopic instruments form an integral part of a range of general surgery procedures, including gastrointestinal, hepatobiliary, pancreatic, and abdominal wall surgeries, such as single-site (LESS) appendectomy, single-site (LESS) cholecystectomy, laparoscopic cholecystectomy, laparoscopic hernia repair, laparoscopic colectomy, laparoscopic esophagogastric fundoplasty, laparoscopic hepatectomy, and laparoscopic liver resection.Laparo-endoscopic single-site surgery (LESS) is a term used for single-incision laparoscopic surgery.



These procedures result in fewer complications and morbidities. Due to lifestyle and eating habbits of the people, there has been increase in the appendicitis, hernia, etc which has resulted in the increase in the general surgeries.



Based on end user, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global laparoscopic instruments market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.The rapid growth of ambulatory surgical center segment can be attributed to the increasing preference for ambulatory care due to its cost-effectiveness.



The push offered by government bodies and insurance companies to conduct these procedures at ambulatory surgical centers is further likely to support the rapid growth of laparoscopy instruments among these end users.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the laparoscopic instruments market in 2020

Geographically, the laparoscopic instruments market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America accounted for the largest share of the laparoscopic instruments market in 2020.



The large share of North America can be attributed to the favorable reimbursement scenario in the US, rising incidence of cancer, increasing investments by hospitals to purchase new laparoscopic instruments, rising number of laparoscopic procedures compared to traditional open surgeries performed in North America, and the technological advancements in laparoscopic instruments introduced by key market players in this region.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–60%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–10%

• By Designation – C-level–30%, Director-level–50%, Others–20%

• By Region – North America–45%, Europe–15%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America- 10%, Middle East and Africa–5%



Key players in the Laparoscopic Instruments Market

The key players in the Laparoscopic Instruments market include Intuitive Surgical (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Karl Storz GmbH & CO. KG (Germany), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Microline Surgical, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), SCHÖLLY Fiberoptic GmbH (Germany), Optomic (Spain), Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd (China), Peters Surgical (France), EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), CONMED Corporation (US), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), Cook Medical (US), Ethicon (US), Strauss Surgical (US), AMNOTEC International Medical (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the laparoscopic instruments market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as application type, product type, end user, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various laparoscopy products available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global laparoscopic instruments market. The report analyzes this market by product, application, and end user

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global laparoscopic instruments market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, application, and end user

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global laparoscopic instruments market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global laparoscopic instruments market.

