World Electricity TSO Profiles and Benchmarking Report 2021: Size, Growth, Operational Indicators, Future Plans and Invesments

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electricity TSO Profiles and Benchmarking Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides detailed profiles of around 212 transmission system operators (TSOs) and developers operating in over 100 countries in six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The report has the following distinct sections:
- Part 1 provides the executive summary of the report.
- Part 2 of the report discusses the key trends in the global electricity transmission sector. It analyses the past growth in the network, evaluates the operational and financial performance of TSOs and examines past and future trends in capital expenditure.
- Part 3 of the report compares the growth in transmission line length and transformer capacity of leading TSOs from 2015 to 2020. This section also analyses the future trends in network expansion from 2021 to 2025 for these TSOs.
- Part 4 of the report compares the operational and financial performance of leading TSOs. The operational performance of TSOs is compared on parameters such as transmission losses, T-SAIFI and T-SAIDI. The financial performance of the TSO is compared on parameters such as revenue, net profit, return of equity, debt-equity ratio, and profit margin.
- Part 5 of the report analyses the past and future capital expenditure programmes of leading TSOs.
- Part 6 of the report comprises of leading 212 TSOs and developers operating in over 100 countries in six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Each TSO profile has information and data on:
- Size and growth in the transmission network, 2015-20
- Operational indicators, 2015-20
- Financial indicators, 2015-20
- Future plans and investment, 2021-25
- Recent contract awards
- Key contacts
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 2 KEY GLOBAL TRENDS
2.1 Growth in network
2.2 Trends in operational performance
2.3 Trends in financial performance
2.4 Trends in capital expenditure
PART 3 INTER-TSO COMPARISON: NETWORK SIZE AND EXPECTED GROWTH
3.1 Operational structure
3.2 Growth in the transmission network, 22015-220
3.3 Expected trends in network expansion, 22021-225
PART 4 INTER-TSO COMPARISON: OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
4.1 operational performance
4.2 Financial performance
PART 5 INTER-DSO COMPARISON: PAST AND FUTURE CAPEX
5.1 Trend in capital expenditure, 22015-220
5.2 Expected trends in CAPEX/investment, 22021-225
PART 6 TSO PROFILES (Selection Listed Below)
- 50Hertz Transmission GmbH (50Hertz)
- Abengoa Peru S.A.
- Abu Dhabi Transmission & Despatch Company (TRANSCO)
- AltaLink
- Ameren Corporation
- American Electric Power
- American Transmission Company
- Amprion GmbH
- Austrian Power Grid AG (APG)
- Avangrid
- Azerenergy
- BC Hydro
- Bonneville Power Administration
- Botswana Power Corporation (BPC)
- CentrePoint Energy
- CEPS A.S.
- Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB)
- China Southern Power Grid (CSG)
- Dominion Energy, Inc.
- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)
- Duke Energy
- EirGrid Plc
- ElectraNet Pty Ltd.
- Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM)
- Electricity and Water Authority (EWA)
- Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT)
- Electricity System Operator (ESO)
- Electricite du Cambodge (EDC)
- Elektromreza Srbije (EMS)
- Elering OU
- ELES d.o.o
- Eletrosul Centrais Eletricas S.A. (Eletrosul)
- Elia System Operator SA (Elia)
- Emera Incorporated
- Entergy Corporation
- Eskom Holdings SOC Limited's (Eskom)
- Etenorte S.R.L.
- Eteselva S.R.L.
- Evergy Inc.
- Exelon Corporation
- Fersa Sociedad Anonima (Fersa SA)
- Fingrid Oyj
- FirstEnergy Corporation
- Furnas Centrais Eletricas S.A. (Furnas)
- Georgia State Electrosystem JSC (GSE)
- Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo)
- Grupo Energia Bogota (GEB)
- Hydro One
- Hydro-Quebec
- India Grid Trust (IndiGrid)
- Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE)
- ISA Bolivia S.A. (ISA Bolivia)
- ISA Peru S.A.
- Israel Electric Corporation (IEC)
- ITC Holdings
- K-Electric
- Kansai Electric Power Company (Kansai EPCo)
- Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)
- Litgrid AB
- Manitoba Hydro
- MAVIR ZRt
- MidAmerican Energy
- Ministry of Electricity and Energy (MOEE)
- Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW)
- Nalcor Energy
- National Electric Power Company (NEPCO)
- National Grid
- National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP)
- Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA)
- New Brunswick Power
- New York Power Authority
- NextEra Energy
- NorthWestern Energy
- Nova Scotia Power Incorporated
- State Grid Brazil Holding S.A. (SGBH)
- State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC)
- Statnett SF
- Sterlite Power Transmission Limited (SPTL)
- Svenska Kraftnat
- Swissgrid AG
- Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO)
- Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)
- Tennessee Valley Authority
- TenneT TSO B.V.
- TenneT TSO GmbH
- Terna S.p.A
- TINETZ-Tiroler Netze GmbH
- Transelca S.A.
- Transelec S.A.
- TRANSELECTRIC S.A.
- Transelectrica S.A.
- TransGrid
- Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)
- TransnetBW GmbH
- Ukrenergo
- Uzbekenergo
- Vorarlberg Ubertragungsnetz GmbH (VUN)
- Western Power
- Xcel Energy
- ZESCO Limited
- Electricite du Laos (EDL)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwcrsz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.