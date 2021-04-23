World Electricity TSO Profiles and Benchmarking Report 2021: Size, Growth, Operational Indicators, Future Plans and Invesments

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electricity TSO Profiles and Benchmarking Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides detailed profiles of around 212 transmission system operators (TSOs) and developers operating in over 100 countries in six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The report has the following distinct sections:

Part 1 provides the executive summary of the report.

Part 2 of the report discusses the key trends in the global electricity transmission sector. It analyses the past growth in the network, evaluates the operational and financial performance of TSOs and examines past and future trends in capital expenditure.

Part 3 of the report compares the growth in transmission line length and transformer capacity of leading TSOs from 2015 to 2020. This section also analyses the future trends in network expansion from 2021 to 2025 for these TSOs.

Part 4 of the report compares the operational and financial performance of leading TSOs. The operational performance of TSOs is compared on parameters such as transmission losses, T-SAIFI and T-SAIDI. The financial performance of the TSO is compared on parameters such as revenue, net profit, return of equity, debt-equity ratio, and profit margin.

Part 5 of the report analyses the past and future capital expenditure programmes of leading TSOs.

Part 6 of the report comprises of leading 212 TSOs and developers operating in over 100 countries in six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Each TSO profile has information and data on:

Size and growth in the transmission network, 2015-20

Operational indicators, 2015-20

Financial indicators, 2015-20

Future plans and investment, 2021-25

Recent contract awards

Key contacts

Key Topics Covered:





PART 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2 KEY GLOBAL TRENDS

2.1 Growth in network

2.2 Trends in operational performance

2.3 Trends in financial performance

2.4 Trends in capital expenditure

PART 3 INTER-TSO COMPARISON: NETWORK SIZE AND EXPECTED GROWTH

3.1 Operational structure

3.2 Growth in the transmission network, 22015-220

3.3 Expected trends in network expansion, 22021-225

PART 4 INTER-TSO COMPARISON: OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

4.1 operational performance

4.2 Financial performance

PART 5 INTER-DSO COMPARISON: PAST AND FUTURE CAPEX

5.1 Trend in capital expenditure, 22015-220

5.2 Expected trends in CAPEX/investment, 22021-225

PART 6 TSO PROFILES (Selection Listed Below)

50Hertz Transmission GmbH (50Hertz)

Abengoa Peru S.A.

Abu Dhabi Transmission & Despatch Company (TRANSCO)

AltaLink

Ameren Corporation

American Electric Power

American Transmission Company

Amprion GmbH

Austrian Power Grid AG (APG)

Avangrid

Azerenergy

BC Hydro

Bonneville Power Administration

Botswana Power Corporation (BPC)

CentrePoint Energy

CEPS A.S.

Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB)

China Southern Power Grid (CSG)

Dominion Energy, Inc.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)

Duke Energy

EirGrid Plc

ElectraNet Pty Ltd.

Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM)

Electricity and Water Authority (EWA)

Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT)

Electricity System Operator (ESO)

Electricite du Cambodge (EDC)

Elektromreza Srbije (EMS)

Elering OU

ELES d.o.o

Eletrosul Centrais Eletricas S.A. (Eletrosul)

Elia System Operator SA (Elia)

Emera Incorporated

Entergy Corporation

Eskom Holdings SOC Limited's (Eskom)

Etenorte S.R.L.

Eteselva S.R.L.

Evergy Inc.

Exelon Corporation

Fersa Sociedad Anonima (Fersa SA)

Fingrid Oyj

FirstEnergy Corporation

Furnas Centrais Eletricas S.A. (Furnas)

Georgia State Electrosystem JSC (GSE)

Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo)

Grupo Energia Bogota (GEB)

Hydro One

Hydro-Quebec

India Grid Trust (IndiGrid)

Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE)

ISA Bolivia S.A. (ISA Bolivia)

ISA Peru S.A.

Israel Electric Corporation (IEC)

ITC Holdings

K-Electric

Kansai Electric Power Company (Kansai EPCo)

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)

Litgrid AB

Manitoba Hydro

MAVIR ZRt

MidAmerican Energy

Ministry of Electricity and Energy (MOEE)

Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW)

Nalcor Energy

National Electric Power Company (NEPCO)

National Grid

National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP)

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA)

New Brunswick Power

New York Power Authority

NextEra Energy

NorthWestern Energy

Nova Scotia Power Incorporated

State Grid Brazil Holding S.A. (SGBH)

State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC)

Statnett SF

Sterlite Power Transmission Limited (SPTL)

Svenska Kraftnat

Swissgrid AG

Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)

Tennessee Valley Authority

TenneT TSO B.V.

TenneT TSO GmbH

Terna S.p.A

TINETZ-Tiroler Netze GmbH

Transelca S.A.

Transelec S.A.

TRANSELECTRIC S.A.

Transelectrica S.A.

TransGrid

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)

TransnetBW GmbH

Ukrenergo

Uzbekenergo

Vorarlberg Ubertragungsnetz GmbH (VUN)

Western Power

Xcel Energy

ZESCO Limited

Electricite du Laos (EDL)

