Hallador Energy Company Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Call

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: HNRG) – Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, May 3, 2021.



Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under Webcasts and available for a limited time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Domestic Callers Toll-free (888) 347-5317

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657

Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG call

Conference replay through May 11, 2021

Domestic Callers Toll-free (877) 344-7529

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9658

Replay Access Code: 10155565

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.





