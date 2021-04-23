New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gallium Nitride Materials Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06065166/?utm_source=GNW



Growing Focus on Gallium Nitride Materials to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities Over the Next Decade

For long period, silicon was the preferred material for semiconductor production, but GaN has now superseded it - capturing this critical market. GaN has a higher bandgap, as a result of which it can sustain higher operating power and higher temperatures. It is also more efficient - the current can travel faster through GaN semiconductors with lesser switching & conduction losses when used in hard and soft switching applications.



GaN’s market delivers to key high-performance applications such as electric vehicles, data centres, consumer electronics and telecommunication infrastructure. All growing markets, and all with high spend. You need to be capturing a large share of this marker. While the global market will experience significant growth, the North America region is expected to be the fastest growing market, primarily due to the presence of large numbers of GaN material and device manufacturers in the region. Is that where your focus is? It should be.



Significant Technological Advancements Anticipated to Fuel Gallium Nitride Materials Market

One of the major factors expected to positively influence demand is significant deployment plans of 5G network infrastructure across cities. Some of the major companies associated with 5G infrastructure device manufacturing and generating demand for GaN materials are Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Inc., and Nokia. Growing demand for high power 65Watt wireless smartphone chargers is expected provide further boost to the gallium nitride materials market. Governments in several countries have developed initiatives to support the research and development activities for development of GaN technologies. Electric Vehicle is also one of the most opportunity generating applications areas for GaN power devices.



Which Factors are Gallium Nitride Materials Industry Growth?

. The growth in adoption of 5G technology and infrastructure

. Substantial decline in GaN Epitaxy Prices

. Growing demand for GaN devices in consumer electronics

Which Factors are Restraining Growth?

. Impact of COVID-19 and U.S.-China Trade War

. Manufacturing process of GaN crystals is one of the major banes.

. Mass Production Challenges

What are the Market Opportunities?

. Various research and development organization and OEMs exploring GaN technologies.

. Electric vehicle industry is generating demand for GaN devices.

. SatCom sector driving the growth potential for GaN RF devices

How do prominent players strengthen their position throughout the world?

Device

. Opto-Semiconductor Device

. Power Semiconductor Device

. RF Semiconductor Device

Component

. Transistor,

. Diode

. Rectifier

. Power IC

. Others

Wafer Size

. 2"

. 4"

. 6"

. 8"

Applications

. Radio Frequency

. Power Diodes

. Light Detection and Ranging

Verticals

. Automotive

. Consumer Electronics

. Defence & Aerospace

. Healthcare

. Information & Communication Technology

. Industrial & Power

. Others

Substrate

. GaN-on-Si

. GaN-on-Sapphire

. GaN-on-SiC

. GaN-on-GaN



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 15 leading national markets:

By Region

. North America

- U.S.

- Canada

. Europe

- Germany

- UK

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia Pacific

. South America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of South America

. MEA

- GCC

- South Africa

- Rest of MEA



Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Gallium Nitride Materials Market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include Cree, Inc., Sumitomo Chemicals Company, Limited, IQE Plc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, ExaGaN, SweGaN, Soitec, Qorvo, Inc., and Mitsubishi Chemical Company.



Key Questions Answered by this Report:

. What is the Gallium Nitride Materials market status in 2020 and how it will evolve through 2031?

. What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the Gallium Nitride Materials market?

. How will each Gallium Nitride Materials submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will each segment account for in 2031?

. How will individual leading national markets perform over the forecast period, and what are their drivers and restraints?

. What have been the major developments of the leading national markets for Gallium Nitride Materials market over recent years, leading to their current market status?

. How will the market shares of the regional and leading national markets evolve by 2031, and which geographical region will lead in 2031?







