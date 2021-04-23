Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Chemicals and Products Market Report 2021: Acrylic Polyol, MDI, TDI, Specialty Isocyanates, Polyether Polyol, Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol, Polyester Polyol, PTHF Polyol

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Asia-Pacific (APAC) 2021 (including Raw Materials Volume)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is an updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in APAC.

Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

  • Australia
  • Bangladesh
  • Pakistan
  • Philippines
  • China
  • Singapore
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Taiwan
  • Japan
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • New Zealand
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of Asia

The report provides, by country, consumption estimates for the following polyurethane raw materials:

  • Acrylic Polyol
  • MDI (MMDI & PMDI)
  • TDI
  • Specialty Isocyanates
  • Standard Polyether Polyol
  • Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol
  • Polyester Polyol
  • PTHF Polyol

For each country, production data is provided for the following end-use market sectors:

Flexible Foam
Polyether Slabstock, HR/CMHR Slabstock, Polyester Slabstock, Viscoelastic Foam, Moulded Foam for Automotive Seating, Moulded Foam for Commercial Vehicles, Other Transport Foam, Carpet Backing & NVH, Furniture Components, Semi-rigid Foam and Integral Skin Foam

Rigid Foam
Rigid-Faced Sandwich Panels (Continuous & Discontinuous), Flexible-Faced Panels, Slabstock, Sprayed Foam (SPF), Commercial Refrigeration, Domestic Refrigeration, Water Heaters, One Component Foam (OCF), Moulded Rigid Foam, Pipe-in-Pipe Insulation, Other

Coatings
Architectural Coatings (interior/exterior), Auto OEM, Auto Refinish, Commercial Vehicles, Industrial Coatings, Maintenance Coatings, Marine Coatings, Plastic (non-automotive) Coatings, Roof, Tank & Deck Coatings, Textile & Leather Coatings, Wood/Furniture Coatings, Other

Adhesives
Automotive, Construction, Flexible Packaging, Footwear, General Assembly, Other Sealants Auto Direct Glazing, Construction, Insulated Glazing, Other Transport

Elastomers
Cast Elastomers, Fibres/Spandex, Microcellular Footwear, RIM/RRIM, Technical Microcellular, TPU, Synthetic Leather Resin, Other

Binders
Forest Products, Foundry Core, Rubber Crumb, Other

Key Topics Covered:

Volume 1 - Raw Materials

1. Introduction

2. Market Review Isocyanates

  • Introduction & Technical Background
  • Isocyanate Production Capacities
  • Isocyanate Market Trends

3. Market Review Polyols

  • Introduction & Technical Background
  • Polyol Production Capacities
  • Polyol Market Trends

4. Total APAC

  • Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2016-2025
  • Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption, 2020 & 2025
    • Flexible Foam
    • Adhesives & Sealants
    • Rigid Foam
    • Elastomers
    • Coatings
    • Binders

5. East Asia

  • Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2016-2025
  • Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type, 2020 & 2025

6. South East Asia & Oceania

  • Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2016-2025
  • Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type, 2020 & 2025

7. South Asia

  • Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2016-2025
  • Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type, 2020 & 2025

Volume 2 - Flexible Foam

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total APAC

5. East Asia

6. South East Asia & Oceania

7. South Asia

Volume 3 - Rigid Foam

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total APAC

5. East Asia

6. South East Asia & Oceania

7. South Asia

Volume 4 - Coatings

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total APAC

5. East Asia

6. South East Asia & Oceania

7. South Asia

Volume 5 - Adhesives & Sealants

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total APAC

5. East Asia

6. South East Asia & Oceania

7. South Asia

Volume 6 - Elastomers

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total APAC

5. East Asia

6. South East Asia & Oceania

7. South Asia

Volume 7 - Binders

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total APAC

5. East Asia

6. South East Asia & Oceania

7. South Asia

Volume 8 - Major End-Use Markets

1. Introduction

2. Automotive
Industry Overview & Trends
Major Uses for Polyurethanes
Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2020 & 2025

3. Building & Construction
Industry Overview & Trends
Major Uses for Polyurethanes
Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2020 & 2025

4. Footwear
Industry Overview & Trends
Major Uses for Polyurethanes
Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2020 & 2025

5. Furniture & Bedding
Industry Overview & Trends
Major Uses for Polyurethanes
Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2020 & 2025

6. Refrigeration
Industry Overview & Trends
Major Uses for Polyurethanes
Production of Polyurethane Products, 2020 & 2025

