Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Chemicals and Products Market Report 2021: Acrylic Polyol, MDI, TDI, Specialty Isocyanates, Polyether Polyol, Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol, Polyester Polyol, PTHF Polyol

This is an updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in APAC.
Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- China
- Singapore
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Taiwan
- Japan
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- New Zealand
- Vietnam
- Rest of Asia
The report provides, by country, consumption estimates for the following polyurethane raw materials:
- Acrylic Polyol
- MDI (MMDI & PMDI)
- TDI
- Specialty Isocyanates
- Standard Polyether Polyol
- Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol
- Polyester Polyol
- PTHF Polyol
For each country, production data is provided for the following end-use market sectors:
Flexible Foam
Polyether Slabstock, HR/CMHR Slabstock, Polyester Slabstock, Viscoelastic Foam, Moulded Foam for Automotive Seating, Moulded Foam for Commercial Vehicles, Other Transport Foam, Carpet Backing & NVH, Furniture Components, Semi-rigid Foam and Integral Skin Foam
Rigid Foam
Rigid-Faced Sandwich Panels (Continuous & Discontinuous), Flexible-Faced Panels, Slabstock, Sprayed Foam (SPF), Commercial Refrigeration, Domestic Refrigeration, Water Heaters, One Component Foam (OCF), Moulded Rigid Foam, Pipe-in-Pipe Insulation, Other
Coatings
Architectural Coatings (interior/exterior), Auto OEM, Auto Refinish, Commercial Vehicles, Industrial Coatings, Maintenance Coatings, Marine Coatings, Plastic (non-automotive) Coatings, Roof, Tank & Deck Coatings, Textile & Leather Coatings, Wood/Furniture Coatings, Other
Adhesives
Automotive, Construction, Flexible Packaging, Footwear, General Assembly, Other Sealants Auto Direct Glazing, Construction, Insulated Glazing, Other Transport
Elastomers
Cast Elastomers, Fibres/Spandex, Microcellular Footwear, RIM/RRIM, Technical Microcellular, TPU, Synthetic Leather Resin, Other
Binders
Forest Products, Foundry Core, Rubber Crumb, Other
Key Topics Covered:
Volume 1 - Raw Materials
1. Introduction
2. Market Review Isocyanates
- Introduction & Technical Background
- Isocyanate Production Capacities
- Isocyanate Market Trends
3. Market Review Polyols
- Introduction & Technical Background
- Polyol Production Capacities
- Polyol Market Trends
4. Total APAC
- Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2016-2025
- Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption, 2020 & 2025
- Flexible Foam
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Rigid Foam
- Elastomers
- Coatings
- Binders
5. East Asia
- Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2016-2025
- Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type, 2020 & 2025
6. South East Asia & Oceania
- Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2016-2025
- Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type, 2020 & 2025
7. South Asia
- Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2016-2025
- Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type, 2020 & 2025
Volume 2 - Flexible Foam
1. Introduction
2. Product Description
3. Key Market Players
4. Total APAC
5. East Asia
6. South East Asia & Oceania
7. South Asia
Volume 3 - Rigid Foam
1. Introduction
2. Product Description
3. Key Market Players
4. Total APAC
5. East Asia
6. South East Asia & Oceania
7. South Asia
Volume 4 - Coatings
1. Introduction
2. Product Description
3. Key Market Players
4. Total APAC
5. East Asia
6. South East Asia & Oceania
7. South Asia
Volume 5 - Adhesives & Sealants
1. Introduction
2. Product Description
3. Key Market Players
4. Total APAC
5. East Asia
6. South East Asia & Oceania
7. South Asia
Volume 6 - Elastomers
1. Introduction
2. Product Description
3. Key Market Players
4. Total APAC
5. East Asia
6. South East Asia & Oceania
7. South Asia
Volume 7 - Binders
1. Introduction
2. Product Description
3. Key Market Players
4. Total APAC
5. East Asia
6. South East Asia & Oceania
7. South Asia
Volume 8 - Major End-Use Markets
1. Introduction
2. Automotive
Industry Overview & Trends
Major Uses for Polyurethanes
Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2020 & 2025
3. Building & Construction
Industry Overview & Trends
Major Uses for Polyurethanes
Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2020 & 2025
4. Footwear
Industry Overview & Trends
Major Uses for Polyurethanes
Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2020 & 2025
5. Furniture & Bedding
Industry Overview & Trends
Major Uses for Polyurethanes
Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2020 & 2025
6. Refrigeration
Industry Overview & Trends
Major Uses for Polyurethanes
Production of Polyurethane Products, 2020 & 2025
