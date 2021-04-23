Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Chemicals and Products Market Report 2021: Acrylic Polyol, MDI, TDI, Specialty Isocyanates, Polyether Polyol, Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol, Polyester Polyol, PTHF Polyol

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Asia-Pacific (APAC) 2021 (including Raw Materials Volume)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is an updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in APAC.

Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

Australia

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Philippines

China

Singapore

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Taiwan

Japan

Thailand

Malaysia

New Zealand

Vietnam

Rest of Asia

The report provides, by country, consumption estimates for the following polyurethane raw materials:

Acrylic Polyol

MDI (MMDI & PMDI)

TDI

Specialty Isocyanates

Standard Polyether Polyol

Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol

Polyester Polyol

PTHF Polyol

For each country, production data is provided for the following end-use market sectors:

Flexible Foam

Polyether Slabstock, HR/CMHR Slabstock, Polyester Slabstock, Viscoelastic Foam, Moulded Foam for Automotive Seating, Moulded Foam for Commercial Vehicles, Other Transport Foam, Carpet Backing & NVH, Furniture Components, Semi-rigid Foam and Integral Skin Foam

Rigid Foam

Rigid-Faced Sandwich Panels (Continuous & Discontinuous), Flexible-Faced Panels, Slabstock, Sprayed Foam (SPF), Commercial Refrigeration, Domestic Refrigeration, Water Heaters, One Component Foam (OCF), Moulded Rigid Foam, Pipe-in-Pipe Insulation, Other

Coatings

Architectural Coatings (interior/exterior), Auto OEM, Auto Refinish, Commercial Vehicles, Industrial Coatings, Maintenance Coatings, Marine Coatings, Plastic (non-automotive) Coatings, Roof, Tank & Deck Coatings, Textile & Leather Coatings, Wood/Furniture Coatings, Other

Adhesives

Automotive, Construction, Flexible Packaging, Footwear, General Assembly, Other Sealants Auto Direct Glazing, Construction, Insulated Glazing, Other Transport

Elastomers

Cast Elastomers, Fibres/Spandex, Microcellular Footwear, RIM/RRIM, Technical Microcellular, TPU, Synthetic Leather Resin, Other

Binders

Forest Products, Foundry Core, Rubber Crumb, Other

Key Topics Covered:

Volume 1 - Raw Materials

1. Introduction

2. Market Review Isocyanates

Introduction & Technical Background

Isocyanate Production Capacities

Isocyanate Market Trends

3. Market Review Polyols

Introduction & Technical Background

Polyol Production Capacities

Polyol Market Trends

4. Total APAC

Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2016-2025

Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption, 2020 & 2025

Flexible Foam Adhesives & Sealants Rigid Foam Elastomers Coatings Binders



5. East Asia

Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2016-2025

Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type, 2020 & 2025

6. South East Asia & Oceania

Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2016-2025

Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type, 2020 & 2025

7. South Asia

Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2016-2025

Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type, 2020 & 2025

Volume 2 - Flexible Foam

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total APAC

5. East Asia

6. South East Asia & Oceania

7. South Asia

Volume 3 - Rigid Foam

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total APAC

5. East Asia

6. South East Asia & Oceania

7. South Asia

Volume 4 - Coatings

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total APAC

5. East Asia

6. South East Asia & Oceania

7. South Asia

Volume 5 - Adhesives & Sealants

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total APAC

5. East Asia

6. South East Asia & Oceania

7. South Asia

Volume 6 - Elastomers

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total APAC

5. East Asia

6. South East Asia & Oceania

7. South Asia

Volume 7 - Binders

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total APAC

5. East Asia

6. South East Asia & Oceania

7. South Asia

Volume 8 - Major End-Use Markets

1. Introduction

2. Automotive

Industry Overview & Trends

Major Uses for Polyurethanes

Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2020 & 2025

3. Building & Construction

Industry Overview & Trends

Major Uses for Polyurethanes

Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2020 & 2025

4. Footwear

Industry Overview & Trends

Major Uses for Polyurethanes

Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2020 & 2025

5. Furniture & Bedding

Industry Overview & Trends

Major Uses for Polyurethanes

Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2020 & 2025

6. Refrigeration

Industry Overview & Trends

Major Uses for Polyurethanes

Production of Polyurethane Products, 2020 & 2025

