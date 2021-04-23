New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Small Cell Lung Cancer - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06066614/?utm_source=GNW





SCLC is predominant in elderly populations that are heavy smokers, and the risk of SCLC is proportional to duration and frequency of smoking.Signs and symptoms of SCLC include cough, chest pain, hemoptysis, dyspnea, and weight loss.



SCLC has a very poor survival rate, as most of the deaths occur within a year of diagnosis.



Epidemiologists used age- and sex-specific diagnosed incidence and prevalence rates to forecast the diagnosed incident and prevalent cases, taking into account the significant relationship between age and SCLC incidenceEpidemiologists applied country-specific incidence rates of SCLC, wherever available, to each country’s population to obtain the number of estimated diagnosed incident cases.



The following data describes epidemiology of SCLC cases.In 2019, the 8MM had 180,370 diagnosed incident cases of SCLC.



This is expected to increase to 243,116 diagnosed incident cases by 2029, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 3.48%. This increase is partly attributed to the moderately rising trend in incidence in the 8MM, combined with underlying demographic changes in the respective markets. In the 8MM, the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of SCLC will increase from 153,744 cases in 2019 to 209,944 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 3.66%. The early diagnosis and development of more effective therapies, particularly for elderly patients, would improve survival from SCLC.



Scope

- Small Cell Lung Cancer(SCLC) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of SCLC in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Urban China).

- This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in all ages across the 8MM: diagnosed incident cases of SCLC segmented by sex and age (18-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, 60-69 years, 70-79 years, and 80 years and older); diagnosed five-year prevalent cases SCLC; diagnosed incident cases of SCLC by cancer staging (limited and extensive); and diagnosed incident cases of SCLC by SLFN11 biomarker.

- The SCLC Epidemiology Report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.



Reasons to Buy

The SCLC Epidemiology series will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global SCLC market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global SCLC market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the SCLC cancer stages that present the best opportunities for SCLC therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of SCLC market by biomarker.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06066614/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________