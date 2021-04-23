TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B02QND93

Issuer Name

PAYPOINT PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Schroders Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London Wall, Barbican

Country of registered office (if applicable)

England

4. Details of the shareholder

Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

Yes

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Apr-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-Apr-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.012000 0.003000 6.015000 4129304 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.060 0.006 5.066

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B02QND93 4127386 6.012000 Sub Total 8.A 4127386 6.012000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 1918 0.003000 Sub Total 8.B2 1918 0.003000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Schroders plc 0.000000 Schroder Administration Limited 0.000000 Schroder International Holdings Limited 0.000000 Schroder Investment Management Limited 5.040000 0.003000 5.043000 Schroders plc 0.000000 Schroder Administration Limited 0.000000 Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited 0.000000 Schroder & Co. Limited 0.000000 Schroders plc 0.000000 Schroder Administration Limited 0.000000 Schroder International Holdings Limited 0.000000 Schroder Investment Management Limited 0.000000 Schroder Investment Management North America Limited 0.000000

10. In case of proxy voting

Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Enquiries for PayPoint plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

12. Date of Completion

23-Apr-2021

13. Place Of Completion

London