Automotive Software Market Report 2021-2031

Automotive Software Market- our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Automotive software solutions have become the critical component and act as a connectivity device offering comfort to drivers and safety to both drivers and passengers, improving vehicle performance, reducing maintenance, improve safety and security. The Automotive Software developments showcase a promising picture for the future growth in advanced car technology and applications. Automotive Software user-friendly technology applications in a vehicle have increasingly become popular amidst the end-users, including commercial vehicle user segments. Automotive Software in a vehicle provides connected car features, provides increased security and safety and anticipates the market to grow at a significant rate.

. Daimler AG announcing a long-term strategic partnership for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation with Infosys

. MontaVista entering a strategic partnership with Raima Inc., to offer a collaborative feature-rich and optimized platform for embedded and IoT sector

. Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC), venture capital company of the Bosch Group, invested in Beijing-based UISEE.

. NVIDIA partnered with Mercedes with an aim to up the ante with a computer-system-on-a-software that’s under development-the Nvidia Orin

These are just some of the business-critical headlines that have surfaced automotive industry in the past 12 months. How are you, and your company, reacting to news such as this? By ordering and reading our new report today, you will be fully informed and ready to act.

. A concise and comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Software market from 2021 to 2031.

. An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the companies in automotive software industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets

. An informed forecast of the sales of 4 regions -North America, Europe, Asia Pacific & LAMEA and 11 individual countries -United states, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Russia, South Africa and Brazil.

. A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the automotive software market.

. Profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on their latest strategies, agreements and product developments



Predictions for the global market and submarkets - what’s possible?

Along with an evaluation of the current level of international investment in the automotive software market, this report provides measured forecasts for four submarkets covering the period 2021 to 2031.

Automotive Software Market by Application Type, 2021-2031

. ADAS & Safety Systems Submarket forecast, 2021-2031

. Infotainment & Telematics Submarket forecast, 2021-2031

. Powertrain Submarket forecast, 2021-2031

. Chassis Submarket forecast, 2021-2031

Automotive Software Market by Vehicle Type, 2021-2031

. Passenger Vehicles Submarket forecast, 2021-2031

. Commercial Vehicles (LCV & HCV) Submarket forecast, 2021-2031

. Battery Electric Vehicles Submarket forecast, 2021-2031

. Hybrid Electric Vehicles Submarket forecast, 2021-2031

. Autonomous Vehicles Submarket forecast, 2021-2031

Automotive Software Market by Product Type, 2021-2031

. OS Submarket forecast, 2021-2031

. Middleware Submarket forecast, 2021-2031

. Application Software Submarket forecast, 2021-2031

Automotive Software Market by Region, 2021-2031

. North America Submarket forecast, 2021-2031

. Europe Submarket forecast, 2021-2031

. Asia Pacific Submarket forecast, 2021-2031

. LAMEA Submarket forecast, 2021-2031



Leading companies profiled in the report

. Airbiquity

. MontaVista Software

. Daimler AG

. Robert Bosch GmBH

. Wind River Systems

. NIVIDIA Corporation

. NXP Semiconductors

. Renesas Electronics Corporation

. Toshiba Corporation

. Solera Holdings

