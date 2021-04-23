Insights on the Smart Baby Monitor Global Market to 2028 - by Type, Sales Channel, Application and Geography

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Baby Monitor Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Video Monitor Device and Audio Monitor Device), Sales Channel (Online and Offline), and Application (Home/Family, Hospitals, and Day Care), Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart baby monitor market is expected to grow from US$ 989.38 in 2020 to US$ 1,815.31 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028.



Increasing number of working parents worldwide is boosting the growth of the smart baby monitor market globally. The growing number of nuclear families and working parents worldwide is boosting the adoption of smart baby monitoring devices. The working parents are robustly looking for nannies or daycare centers to take care of their children when they are not home. The increasing concerns associated with child safety are also encouraging them to purchase smart baby monitoring devices. The number of working mothers is also on the rise in developed as well as developing countries such as the US, China, India, and Canada. The smart baby monitoring products help parents to carry out their activities efficiently without being stressed about their babies' activities and safety. These systems facilitate the real-time communication between parents and their children through smartphones. Thus, the increasing penetration of smartphones, used to install apps to monitor their babies, also supports the growth of the market.



Based on type, the video monitor device segment led the smart baby monitor market in 2019. Video monitoring devices include cameras, sensors, and smartphones. Video monitoring devices include cameras, sensors, and smartphones. Video cameras provide parents with an access to their children's status through live videos, allowing them to monitor their children efficiently and securely when they are away from home. The video monitoring devices check the baby's activity, feeding schedule, and nap time. Several video monitoring devices for smart baby monitoring are integrated with automatic mobile notifications, two-way audio communication, and temperature sensors. Key manufacturers of video-enabled smart baby monitors are Cubo AI; iBaby Labs, Inc.; and Motorola, Inc.



Depending on the sales channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. Similarly, based on application, the market is segmented into home/family, hospitals, and day care. In 2019, APAC was the fastest growing market. Continuous rise in population and increase in income levels of the middle- and upper-class populations are the significant factors contributing to the baby monitor market growth in APAC. Increasing number of working women, mainly in the developing countries in the region, and mounting potential of smart baby monitor manufacturers, indulged in offering a wide variety of products to meet the increasing consumer demands, also support the market growth in this region. Use of baby monitors allows working parents to keep a track of their babies and caretakers. The increasing number of nuclear families, working parents, and single parents across the region are among the prime conditions compelling manufacturers to develop advanced baby monitoring systems to address parents' concerns regarding baby care and safety during their absence.



The COVID-19 outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries owing to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The COVID-19 containment measures undertaken by the governments in this region have negatively affected the electronics sector. China is the leading manufacturing country in this region and is among the worst-hit country along with India which has ultimately impacted the production of electronics equipment. Moreover, due the interruption in supply chain and logistics the procurement rate of various electronics equipment including hardware components of smart baby monitors has been quite affected. India, South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam have witnessed a sharp decline in new projects. Hence, ongoing disruptions in supply of raw materials & components and increasing demand from China & other Asian countries are expected to impact the growth of the smart baby monitor market in coming quarters.



The overall smart baby monitor market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the smart baby monitor market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the smart baby monitor market. Vtech, Motorola Mobility LLC, Summer Infant, Angelcare, PAMPERS(P&G), Owlet Baby Care, Nanit, Babysense(Hisense), Philips, Dorel Industries, IBaby, Lorex, Samsung, Withings, Snuza, and Infant Optics are among the key players operating in the market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global smart baby monitor market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global smart baby monitor market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Smart Baby Monitor Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

4.5 Premium Insights

4.5.1 Product Manufacturing Process

4.5.2 Global Smart Baby Monitor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 & HHI)

4.5.3 Pricing Analysis



5. Smart Baby Monitor Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Number of Working Parents

5.1.2 Rising Number of Corporate Daycare/Childcare Centers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Privacy Concerns Associated with Smart Baby Monitor Devices

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Population of Tech-Savvy Millennial Parents

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 AI-Based Smart Baby Monitors

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Smart Baby Monitor Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Smart Baby Monitor Market Overview

6.2 Smart Baby Monitor Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players



7. Smart Baby Monitor Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Smart Baby Monitor Market Breakdown, By Type, 2020 and 2028

7.3 Video Monitor Device

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Video Monitor Device Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4 Audio Monitor Device

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Audio Monitor Device Market Forecast and Analysis



8. Smart Baby Monitor Market Analysis - By Sales Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Smart baby monitor market Breakdown, by Sales Channel, 2020 and 2028

8.3 Online

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Online Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Offline

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Offline Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Smart Baby Monitor Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Smart Baby Monitor Market Breakdown, by Application, 2020 and 2028

9.4 Home/Family

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Home/Family Market Forecast and Analysis

9.5 Hospitals

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Hospitals Market Forecast and Analysis

9.6 Day Care

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Day Care Market Forecast and Analysis



10. Smart Baby Monitor Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Smart Baby Monitor Market

10.3 Europe: Smart Baby Monitor Market

10.4 Asia Pacific: Smart Baby Monitor Market

10.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA): Smart Baby Monitor Market

10.6 South America: Smart Baby Monitor Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Smart Baby Monitor Market

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Global Smart Baby Monitor Market segment By Type

12.1 Global Video Baby Monitor Price (2016-2021)

12.2 Global Audio Baby Monitor Price (2016-2021)



13. Global Smart Baby Monitor Market Segment by Method Of Sales

13.1 Global Online Price (2016-2021)

13.2 Global Offline Price (2016-2021)



14. Upstream Analysis

14.1 Macro Analysis of Upstream Markets

14.2 Key Players in Upstream Markets

14.3 Smart Baby Monitor Manufacturing Cost Analysis



15. Downstream Market Analysis

15.1 Macro Analysis of Down Markets

15.2 Key Players in Down Markets

15.3 Downstream Market Trend Analysis

15.4 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers



16. Company Profiles

16.1 Vtech

16.2 Motorola Mobility LLC

16.3 Summer Infant

16.4 Angelcare

16.5 PAMPERS(P&G)

16.6 Owlet Baby Care

16.7 Nanit

16.8 Babysense (Hisense)

16.9 Philips

16.10 Dorel Industries

16.11 IBaby

16.12 Lorex

16.13 Samsung

16.14 Withings

16.15 Snuza

16.16 Infant Optics



17. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3eg8zw