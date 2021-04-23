The Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Market is expected to grow by $ 9.35 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period

New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06066812/?utm_source=GNW

35 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. Our report on advanced and predictive analytics tools market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of advanced and predictive analytics in fraud detection and increased adoption of advanced analytics by SMEs owing to the rise in cloud computing. In addition, the use of advanced and predictive analytics in fraud detection is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The advanced and predictive analytics tools market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The advanced and predictive analytics tools market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising demand for predictive analyticsas one of the prime reasons driving the advanced and predictive analytics tools market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on advanced and predictive analytics tools market covers the following areas:

• Advanced and predictive analytics tools market sizing

• Advanced and predictive analytics tools market forecast

• Advanced and predictive analytics tools market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading advanced and predictive analytics tools market vendors that include Alteryx Inc., CGI Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., The MathWorks Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. Also, the advanced and predictive analytics tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

