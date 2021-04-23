Global Virtual Assistant Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Alphabet, Amazon and Apple Among Others

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Assistant Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the virtual assistant market and it is poised to grow by $4.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report on virtual assistant market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for enhanced customer service and smartphones with intelligent virtual assistants supporting human interactions.



The virtual assistant market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment, and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the benefits offered to content consumers, owners, and publishers as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual assistant market growth during the next few years.



The report on virtual assistant market covers the following areas:

Virtual assistant market sizing

Virtual assistant market forecast

Virtual assistant market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual assistant market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., CX Co., eGain Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle Corp., Synthetix Ltd., and VA Company LLC. Also, the virtual assistant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Spoken commands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Text-to-speech - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

CX Co.

eGain Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Synthetix Ltd.

VA Company LLC

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

