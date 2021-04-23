Worldwide Automotive Two-post Lift Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Two-post Lift Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the automotive two-post lift market and it is poised to grow by $1.26 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report on automotive two-post lift market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing four-wheeler market, demand for simplified solutions and increased reliability and safety through standards.



The automotive two-post lift market analysis include type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing popularity of environment-friendly vehicle lifts as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive two-post lift market growth during the next few years. Also, increased shop productivity through large shop equipment to drive automotive lift demand and increasing average age of vehicle to push automotive repair and maintenance service industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on automotive two-post lift market covers the following areas:

Automotive two-post lift market sizing

Automotive two-post lift market forecast

Automotive two-post lift market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive two-post lift market vendors that include BendPak Inc., Challenger Lifts Inc., EAE Automotive Equipment Co. Ltd., LAUNCH Shanghai Machinery Co., Ltd. , Nussbaum Automotive Solutions, PEAK Corp., Rotary Lift, Stertil-Koni USA Inc., SUGIYASU Co. Ltd., and Zonyi Auto Equipment Group. Also, the automotive two-post lift market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



