Global Display Driver Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

The display driver market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2021-2026. The display driver is mainly a semiconductor integrated circuit that provides an interface function between a microprocessor, microcontroller, ASIC, or general-purpose peripheral interface.

These are mostly used in peripheral display devices, such as smartwatches, laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, TVs, and automotive displays. Factors, such as growing demand for OLED and flexible display for mobile and tablet devices and rapid adoption of smart wearables and AR/VR devices, are increasing the number of display manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region and, therefore, driving the display driver across the world.

Increase demand for wireless fitness devices due to the rise in health awareness among the consumer made the smartwatch as a key monitoring device. These are rapidly being adopted by runners, gym-goers, swimmers, and athletes due to their wide range of monitoring capabilities. In 2019, Apple launched Apple watch series 5 that can track heart rate, nervous system, emergency, or inactivity alerts and health-related events. Due to advancements in technology, major players are developing IoT driven advanced watches to improve a user's quality of life.

Tesla introduced a 12.3-inch LCD display (with a resolution of 1280 x 480) that shows the car's position on the road, the surrounding traffic, lane markings, and speed. In 2019, it filed a new patent application for a display screen with holographic glass around it that can reduce or eliminate the visibility of a boundary between the displaying portions of the system and the non-displaying portions and introduced a bezel-less display.

Moreover, consumer devices and their display change rapidly as major players launch the devices once or twice a year with upgraded technologies to stay above the water; hence they abandon current product lines at a moment's notice and change overnight to meet the market's latest demand. In contrast, in the automotive market, the technologies' lifespan is ten years, with five years of car production and five years of repair period in vehicle services. So, the automotive display makers rely on a stable and lucrative ten-year market for a specific product.

Key Market Trends



Smartphone to witness significant growth



The display driver market is promptly driven by the development of the smartphone market around the world. Smartphones offer high quality and performance and act like a computer by providing real-time information. They became an integral part of human lives. Short life span due to upgradation of technology at a rapid speed is forcing major players to invest in research to develop and differentiate their offerings with advanced functionality.



For instance, Samsung officially launched its much-awaited "Samsung Galaxy Fold" smartphone in September 2019 that defies the category with a 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode). It is the foldable display that allows users to transform it into a tablet-like device and has six cameras, 21:9 secondary display, and 512GB of onboard storage. Samsung mobile business chief, Koh Dong-jin, at CES told that the company sold between 400,000 to 500,000 Galaxy Fold phones in 2019, which is a pretty good figure for a device that is priced at USD 2,000.



Moreover, the 5G network will offer high speed to download full-length movies in seconds and will spike the demand for 5G enabled smartphones. Hence, companies are investing in developing and designing phones with higher resolution and increased memory capacity so that people can download or play video games on the full-sized console.



The spread of COVID-19 across the world has hit the smartphone industry quite hard. The majority of countries are under lockdown, which halted manufacturing activities in almost all countries. In China, the outbreak is under control, and smartphone factories are ramping up production aggressively. However, the demand for smartphones is unlikely to pick up as most of the country's economy is highly disturbed. As of 13th April, there are more than 18,00,000 COVID-19 positive cases with over 115,000 fatalities across the world, and the United States is the worst affected country so far with more than 5,60,000 COVID-19 positive cases with 22,000 fatalities.



Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during forecast period



Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the display driver market during the forecast period as the majority of market vendors are based out of South Korea, China, and Taiwan. Also, the region has a large number of raw material suppliers in addition to low labor costs.



The DDIC market for TVs is experiencing significant demand and supply chain shifts. The companies are ramping up its production capacity to meet better image resolution. Moreover, the increasing competition from Taiwan and Korea-based semiconductor components manufacturers are forced to invest in research and development aimed to improve the capabilities of these ICs. For instance, in 2019, MagnaChip, designer, and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high volume consumer electronics invested USD 75,356 that was attributed to development activities for new OLED products.



AMOLED in the automotive sector in the Asia-Pacific region is boosting due to the quick adoption of electric cars and increased spending power of the customer. Increase demand for connected and safe vehicle features such as cellular voice connection and navigation are also pushing the demand for display drivers. For instance, Nexus 2020 RX 450hL, the luxury arm of Toyota, launched in 2019, is a self-charging hybrid electric vehicle that has a new touch-display screen in addition to the Lexus-original remote touch interface that allows customers to navigate menus and features with a new remote touchpad on the center console.



New concepts such as flexible OLED in the automotive sector can innovate the car display in the future. In February 2020, Cadillac launched 2021 Escalade, a first-ever curved OLED screen in a car, the massive 38-inch display houses LG's P-OLED Digital Cockpit Solution. The all-new software displays the vehicle information and infotainment system. LG collaborated in 2018 with Tesla, Cadillac, and Mercedes, to provide flexible display, and by the end of 2020, it will deliver a similar display in Mercedes Benz vehicles.



Competitive Landscape



The display driver market is toward a consolidated market as it is dominated by a few major players like Mediatek, Fitipower Integrated Technology, Rohm Semiconductor, Novatek Microelectronics, Synaptics, Himax Technologies, and Silicon. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.



March 2020 - MediaTek and Samsung jointly introduced the world's first 8K QLED TV equipped with MediaTek's custom Wi-Fi 6 chipset, the Samsung 8K QLED Y20 model (Q950, Q900). It will offer consumers a more seamless entertainment experience with smoother streaming and gaming, as well as unconstrained internet access.



January 2020 - Synaptics, leading developer of human interface solutions, launched innovative new TD7850 Automotive TDDI solution for touchscreens up to 15 inches. Its unique automotive TDDI solution combines a lower BOM and a simplified supply chain, with faster and easier integration for display manufacturers. It has merged sophisticated touch and display technologies into a single chip that provides superior optical performance over conventional touchscreens.



