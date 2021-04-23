The 3D Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market is expected to grow by $ 209.62 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Eastern Europe 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903464/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of 3D CAD in the civil and construction industry and the growing role of 3D CAD in packaging machinery. In addition, the growing adoption of 3D CAD in the civil and construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market is segmented in Eastern Europe as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Industrial machinery

• Aerospace and defense

• Others



By Geography

• Russian Federation

• Turkey

• Poland

• Greece

• Rest of Eastern Europe



This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market growth in Eastern Europe during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe covers the following areas:

• 3D computer-aided design (cad) market sizing in Eastern Europe

• 3D computer-aided design (cad) market forecast in Eastern Europe

• 3D computer-aided design (cad) market industry analysis in Eastern Europe



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in vendors Eastern Europe that include 3D Systems Corp., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc, CAXA Technology Co. Ltd., Constellation Software Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, IronCAD LLC, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, and ZWSOFT Co. Ltd. Also, the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

