Company Announcement 8/2021

Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2021

23 April 2021

NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S

Company announcement no. 8/2021

Today, Friday 23 April 2021, Nordic Shipholding A/S held its Annual General Meeting with the agenda published in the notice convening the meeting dated 31 March 2021 where the following agenda items were presented:

The general meeting took note of the Board of Directors’ report for the financial year 2020 and the statement on the loss of capital, cf. section 119 of the Danish Companies Act.

The Annual Report for 2020 was approved.

Discharge of liability was granted to members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

The Board of Directors’ proposal for distribution of the result of the year was approved.

The presentation of the remuneration report 2020 was noted.

Remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2020 was approved.

In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, Knud Pontoppidan, Jon Lewis, Kanak Kapur, Esben Poulsson, Jens V. Mathiasen and Philip Clausius were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company’s auditor.

At a subsequent board meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Knud Pontoppidan as chairman and Jon Lewis as deputy chairman.

For further information, please find attached the notice to convene and the complete proposals.

