Decisions taken in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid

The following decisions were adopted in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid (legal entity code 303090867, office address Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania) on 23 April 2021:

1. AB Amber Grid 2020 Consolidated Annual Report

The consolidated 2020 annual report of AB Amber Grid is taken into account. No resolutions on this matter are adopted (Annex No. 1).

2. Independent auditor’s report on AB Amber Grid’s audit of the separate and consolidated financial statements and consolidated annual report

Independent auditor's report on AB Amber Grid‘s audit of the seperate and consolidated financial statements and consolidated annual report is taken into account. No resolutions on this matter are adopted (Annex No. 1).

3. Approval of AB Amber Grid’s consolidated and separate financial statements for 2020

To approve AB Amber Grid’s consolidated and separate financial statements for 2020 (Annex No. 1).

4. Approval of AB Amber Grid’s distribution of profits for 2020

To approve AB Amber Grid’s distribution of profits for 2020 (Annex No. 2).

5. Regarding the approval of AB Amber Grid of 2020 remuneration report (Annex 1)

the remuneration report of AB Amber Grid of 2020, which is part of the consolidated annual AB Amber Grid 2020 report was approved (Annex No. 1).

6. Regarding establishment of the operational budget of the Board of AB Amber Grid for the year 2021 and subsequent years

1. To establish that the total annual budget for 2021 years for remuneration of the members of the Board of the Company and additional expenses of the Company for ensuring activities of the Board is EUR 51600.

2. To establish that as long as the amounts of the remuneration of the members of the Board and the principles of establishment of the remuneration for the members of the Board established by 6 December 2019 decision No 1 of the General Meeting of Shareholders are valid, the amount of the operational budget of the Board of the Company for the year 2021 (in EUR) established by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders is also applicable for the subsequent years (without taking new decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders) if the Company does not make an application for a change in the amount of the operational budget of the Board. In case of any amendments to the legislation concerning imposition of taxes and/or if a member of the Board of the Company is elected as a member of a committee of the Board formed in the Group and/or a chairperson of the Board or in case of termination of appointment or resignation of a member of a committee of the Board formed in the Company and/or the chairperson of the Board, the remuneration of such member of the Board of the Company (including the annual operational budget of the Board) is automatically changed taking into account the amounts of the remuneration of the members of the Board established by 6 December 2019 decision No 1 of the General Meeting of Shareholders without taking a new decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

7. Regarding approval of 31 March 2021 decision of the Board of AB Amber Grid

To approve of the amendment of the essential terms and conditions of the public contract in relation to the investment project “Installation of Launching and Receiving Chambers of the Monitoring Device and Deployment of Operational Technological Management of the Gas Transmission System (Stage II)” by establishing the new term of the contract: 30 September 2022.

Annexes:

1. Amber Grid consolidated and separate financial statements, consolidated annual report, confirmation of responsible persons, Independent auditor’s report for the year 2020.

2. Amber Grid Profit Allocation for 2020.

