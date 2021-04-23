TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B01FLG62

Issuer Name

G4S PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, Delaware

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

Yes

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Apr-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Apr-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.022966 0.000166 0.023132 361480 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7.434066 0.103663 7.537729

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B01FLG62 358887 0.022966 Sub Total 8.A 358887 0.022966%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Securities Lending Open 2443 0.000156 Sub Total 8.B1 2443 0.000156%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swap 18-May-2021 Cash 150 0.000010 Sub Total 8.B2 150 0.000010%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) 0.000000 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 0.000000 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 0.000000 Goldman Sachs International 0.000000 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) 0.000000 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 0.000000 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3) 0.000000 GSAM Holdings LLC 0.000000 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. 0.000000 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4) 0.000000 IMD Holdings LLC 0.000000 United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. 0.000000 United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC 0.000000

10. In case of proxy voting

Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.





12. Date of Completion

22-Apr-2021

13. Place Of Completion

London