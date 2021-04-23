Appnovation’s Iain MacNeil wins 2021 Report on Business Best Executive Award

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation is pleased to announce that Iain MacNeil, Chief Revenue Officer, has been awarded a 2021 Report on Business Best Executive Award.

The Report on Business Best Executive Awards is an annual program to celebrate excellence among non-CEO leaders at the SVP, EVP and C-suite (or equivalent) levels.

The 50 winners chosen for 2021 represent the best of Canadian leadership in five functional areas: Finance; Human Resources; Operations; Sales and Marketing; and Technology.

Iain was one of 10 winners in the Marketing category, alongside nine other Canadian Sales & Marketing leaders from companies like Tim Hortons, Telus and P&G.

“While Iain has been a valued member of the Appnovation family for over 10 years, his leadership really shone brightly throughout this past year,” said Arnold Leung, CEO of Appnovation. “He tirelessly led a team to support several provincial governments in executing a Single Site Staffing initiative to lessen the spread of COVID-19 amongst long-term care homes at the start of the pandemic, making a life-saving impact in one of the hardest hit groups. At the same time, he’s worked to expand our services capabilities for our clients. On behalf of all Appnovators, we congratulate Iain on this well-deserved recognition.”

Since joining the company, Iain has held progressively senior roles in Sales & Marketing. He has played an instrumental role in growing Appnovation into a strategic digital partner for our clients across the globe through his leadership, drive and expertise. His personal passion for health sciences has helped shape Appnovation into a company that cares about patient outcomes and how digital can support them.

Winning executives for 2021 were chosen after a call for nominations for leaders at Canadian public and private businesses, not-for-profits, institutions and/or academic institutions. Nominations were assessed by the Report on Business editorial team based on career background, leadership style, achievements, and impact.

Winners of the Best Executive Awards are profiled editorially in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, out online on April 23 and in print April 24.

