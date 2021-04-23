New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Self-Service Kiosks Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Type, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06065022/?utm_source=GNW

To prevent further transmission of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and minimize the health risk, customers are adopting different methods of contactless transaction during the pandemic. It has made mandatory for hospitality and retail services, which are dependent on cash payment, to switch and opt for contactless transaction method. Rising difficulties due to the COVID-19 outbreak boosted the adoption of self-checkout kiosks to further avoid human interaction while doing payments. Self-checkout kiosks follow social distancing regulations in stores, banks, restaurants, and many other places, to pave-off little human interaction. Several vendors across the North America are focusing on the development of various advanced technological solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is positively impacting the growth of North America self-service kiosks market. Also, the growth in technological advancements providing aid in the adoption of self-service kiosks is another driving factor for the market growth.



In terms of component, the hardware segment led the North America self-service kiosks market in 2019.The self-service kiosk hardware consists of the digital screen, controllers, base that holds the kiosk, and the actual computer itself, along with other components.



A few of the other customized components include document printers, coin hoppers, thermal printers, and scanners that permit the self-service kiosks to meet the emerging requirement of the customer.These self-service kiosks can also be customized as per the specific requirement of the end-users.



These kiosks are computer terminal comprising various specialized hardware, which helps in providing information access and applications across several sectors, such as education, commerce, communication, and entertainment.



North America is hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic.Retail stores were affected severely in 2020 due to the outbreak.



According to the real estate firm, CoStar Group, as many as 12,000 stores were temporarily shut in the US in 2020. J.C Penney and GameStop were among the key retail brands that closed their stores in 2020. Similar trend was visible in the hospitality industry. However, the healthcare industry has been resilient in these times of pandemic. Enterprises that were likely to implement kiosks system in 2020 had to either delay the implementation plan or scrap it completely, thereby positively impacting the demand for self-service kiosks. However, as the lockdown appears to be easing and operations are resuming, the demand for self-service kiosks is expected to pick pace in the coming years.



The overall North America self-service kiosks market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America self-service kiosks market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America self-service kiosks market.

