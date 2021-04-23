The North America sex toys market is anticipated to reach US$ 24,920.3 million by 2027 from US$ 13,476.8 million in 2019

New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Sex Toys Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Material, Gender, Distribution, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06065023/?utm_source=GNW

However, increased risk of adverse effects of harmful chemicals in sex toys is likely to hamper the market growth.

Sex toys are especially designed for sexual stimulations.The toys help improve sexual performance, extend shorten foreplay, and satisfy a partner who needs more time to climax.



Moreover, some of the customers utilize sex toys to have orgasm, fantasize, relax, fall asleep, and to simply feel connected to their own bodies.The perception of people about the use and adoption of sex toys is changing in the region.



For instance, according to a survey conducted by Lovehoney in 2020, two third of population in the US has normalized the utilization of sex toys. Also, according to the survey population, sexual wellness is equally important along with physical and mental health.

The change in perception for sex toys among customers has encouraged the market players to develop advanced pleasure giving products.Moreover, the change is perception is also leading to the massive adoption of sex toys, especially by women.



For instance, according to a research paper published by a group of researchers at University of Kassel, Kassel, Germany in 2016, an estimated two third women population in the US prefers to use sex toys for partnered sexual activities and masturbation. Further, surging number of adult shops in the region represents a shift in attitude toward sexual products, which, in turn is likely to drive the market growth.

The market witnessed a significant growth during COVID-19 pandemic.Complete shut downs and online availability of the products played a prominent role in increased demand for sex toys in the region.



Moreover, devoid of sexual activities due to social distancing policies also offered a positive environment for the use of sex toys in North America.

Based on material. the North America sex toys market is segmented into silicone, plastic, metal, glass, and others. In 2019, the silicone segment held largest share in the market and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

World Health Organization (WHO), Sex Information & Education Council of Canada, Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Food and Drug Association (FDA) are among the significant primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the North America sex toys market.

