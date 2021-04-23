Nilörngruppen publishes the Annual report and Sustainability report for 2020

English Swedish

Nilörngruppen AB today published the Annual report and Sustainability report for 2020 on the company's website, www.nilorn.se.



Borås 23 April 2021

Krister Magnusson

CEO

M: +46 704 852 114

E: Krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This is information that Nilörngruppen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 16,00 CET on 23/4 2021.

