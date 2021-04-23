New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Steel Grating Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Material Type ; Surface Type ; Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06065026/?utm_source=GNW

Besides, they are investing heavily in the R&D and are continuously striving to expand their presence to gain more operating margin. To gain more consumer traction and increase market share, key players are investing heavily in R&D of steel grating. At present, steel grating manufacturing companies are facing strong competition from the competitors. Therefore, the companies are primarily focusing on innovation in terms of product design, size, shape, and raw materials. The companies are introducing Electroforged Steel Gratings made using the electroforging process. PLC controlled equipment is used to manufacture Electroforged Steel Gratings, which consolidates high hydraulic pressure of above 100 tones and huge electric current ~2200 AMPS to fuse the cross & bearing bar into a seamless joint thereby giving metallurgical strength to meet the load capacities for the end use of the grating. This also improves slip resistance during walking. For instance, Indiana Gratings is a pioneer in offering electro-forged gratings in India. The company is one of the largest electro-forged grating fabricators worldwide. It provides grating panels in standard sizes and meshes that are preferred by clients in North America. Therefore, continuous innovation coupled with the growing use of the latest technology is the key trend expected to drive the market growth.



The stainless steel grating segment led the North America steel grating market based on material type in 2019.Stainless steel has good stiffness, wear, and corrosion resistance properties.



Stainless steel is widely used steel grating materials.The stainless steel components that are employed in stainless steel grating possess high wear and corrosion stability.



Stainless Steel is mainly applied to industrial machinery, electronics, and the industry, where good wear and corrosion resistance are essential.Stainless steel grating is called as industrial-grade bar grating and is strong, durable, and corrosive resistant for all load-bearing applications.



It is majorly used for pedestrian and light vehicle traffic. Further, different stainless steel grades are normally available for stainless steel grating, with lower costs for more common grades. Increasing use of stainless steel grating in chemical processing, water treatment, food processing, oil & gas, and outdoor industries is expected to drive the growth of the stainless steel grating segment.



The overall North America steel grating market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America Steel grating market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America steel grating market.Alabama Metal Industries Corporation; Grating Pacific; Interstate Gratings, LLC; Kraty Mostostal Kraków SP.



Z O.O; Lichtgitter GmbH; Gebrüder MEISER GmbH; Nucor Corporation; Ohio Gratings Inc.; P&R Metals, Inc.; Valmont Industries, Inc.; Indiana Gratings Inc.; and Marco Specialty Steel, Inc. are among the key players present in the North America steel grating market.

