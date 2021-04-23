Dermatology Experts Present Latest Information at AAD VMX 2021

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AAD VMX 2021, a virtual meeting experience taking place April 23-25, will feature the latest information on skin, hair and nails, presented by world-renowned experts in the field of dermatology.



Board-Certified Dermatologist Warns Consumers About the Dangers of Skin Bleaching to Achieve a Lighter Complexion



Despite the potential dangers of skin bleaching products, the global market for skin lighteners last year was estimated at $8.6 billion. With the market projected to reach $12.3 billion by 2027, a board-certified dermatologist from the American Academy of Dermatology expresses concern about this growing trend and the unintended health consequences of pursuing lighter skin at any cost. Read more.

Board-Certified Dermatologist Shares How Visible Light Impacts the Skin

Visible light is all around us. From nature’s sunlight to artificial light sources from ceiling lights, our phones, computer screens and TVs, we may be exposed to more visible light than ever before, but what does that mean for our skin? Read more.

New Research Focuses on a Growing Pandemic Problem – "Zoom Dysmorphia"

During the pandemic, there was a shift to remote work, and demand for video conferencing increased. A board-certified dermatologist shares findings revealing how increased exposure on camera, combined with the distorting effects of front-facing cameras, is leading patients to think negatively about their appearance and seek cosmetic care — a new phenomenon she calls “Zoom Dysmorphia.” Read more.

To view this release in a media-rich format, go to: https://aad.new-media-release.com/2021/aadvmx/

CONTACTS:

Nicole Dobkin

(847) 240-1746

ndobkin@aad.org



Julie Landmesser

(847) 240-1714

JLandmesser@aad.org