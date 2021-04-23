The Global Multi-factor Authentication Market is expected to grow by $ 15.14 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period

New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793950/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on multi-factor authentication market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the volume of online transactions, high-level security provided by hardware OTP tokens, and adherence to compliance mandates. In addition, an increase in the volume of online transactions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The multi-factor authentication market analysis includes component segment and geographic landscape.



The multi-factor authentication market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Services

• Products



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the introduction of Out-of-Band (OOB) authentication as one of the prime reasons driving the multi-factor authentication market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of cloud-based multi-factor authentication and increased adoption of unified platforms for authentication purposes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on multi-factor authentication market covers the following areas:

• Multi-factor authentication market sizing

• Multi-factor authentication market forecast

• Multi-factor authentication market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading multi-factor authentication market vendors that include Broadcom Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Okta Inc., OneSpan Inc., RSA Security LLC, SecureAuth Corp., Thales Group, and Yubico AB. Also, the multi-factor authentication market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

