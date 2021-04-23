GrandVision's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021 adopts all resolutions

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 23 April 2021. GrandVision N.V. (Euronext: GVNV) announced today that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) has approved all resolutions on the agenda of the AGM. The adopted resolutions are listed below:



• Adoption of the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2020 as drawn up by the Management Board and signed by the Managing Directors and the Supervisory Directors on 25 February 2021



• Advisory vote on the approval of the remuneration report 2020



• Proposal on dividend distribution for the financial year 2019 of EUR 0.35 per share



• Discharge of Managing Directors for their management during the financial year 2020



• Discharge of Supervisory Directors for their supervision of management during the financial year 2020



• Re-appointment of Mr. P. Bolliger as Supervisory Board Director



• Re-appointment of Mr. J. Cole as Supervisory Board Director



• Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as external auditor for financial year 2022



• Authorization of Supervisory Board to issue shares or grant rights to acquire shares



• Authorization of Supervisory Board to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights



• Authorization of Management Board to repurchase shares.



