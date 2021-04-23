The Global Furniture Market is expected to grow by $ 134.70 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Furniture Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588307/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by evolving consumer demographics in emerging economies, growth of organized retail, and increasing residential and commercial construction. In addition, evolving consumer demographics in emerging economies are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The furniture market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The furniture market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Home

• Office

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing number of strategic alliances and partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the furniture market growth during the next few years. Also, growing environmental concerns about deforestation and rising wages in manufacturing hubs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading furniture market vendors that include Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Berco Designs, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Okamura Corp., Steelcase Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Also, the furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

