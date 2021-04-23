Caisse Française de Financement Local: EMTN 2021-4

English French

Issy les Moulineaux, 23 April 2021

Caisse Française de Financement Local decided to issue, on 27 April 2021– EUR 750,000,000 – Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 27 April 2029. The net proceeds of this issue will be used to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, loans as described in the SFIL Group Social Note Framework which is available on the website of the issuer. The dealer of the issue is named as stabilizing manager in the applicable Final terms.

The Base Prospectus dated 12 June 2020 and the supplements to the Base Prospectus dated 11 September 2020, 6 October 2020, 6 November 2020 and 14 April 2021 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and sent for notification to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier are available on the website of the issuer (www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne - 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.

