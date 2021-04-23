The Running Apparel and Footwear Market is expected to grow by $ 1.90 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period

New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Running Apparel and Footwear Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03170257/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on running apparel and footwear market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high-profit margin and growing social awareness about physical fitness. In addition, high-profit margin is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The running apparel and footwear market in US analysis includes end-user segment and distribution channel segment.



The running apparel and footwear market in the US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Men

• Women

• Children



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the premiumization through product innovation as one of the prime reasons driving the running apparel and footwear market in the US growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading running apparel and footwear market in US vendors that include adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Also, the running apparel and footwear market in the US analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

