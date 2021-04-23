The Chocolate Market is expected to grow by $ 14.47 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chocolate Market in Europe 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03142643/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the chocolate market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand and popularity of dark chocolate and organic chocolate, the growing influence of organized retailing, and the increasing number of new product launches, and the rising demand for seasonal chocolates. In addition, increasing demand and popularity of dark chocolate and organic chocolate is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The chocolate market in Europe analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The chocolate market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Milk chocolate

• Dark chocolate

• White chocolate



By Geography

• Western Europe

• Eastern Europe



This study identifies the growing influence of organized retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the chocolate market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, the rising trend of premiumization and increasing demand for gluten-free chocolates and the growing trend of clean labeling will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the chocolate market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Chocolate market sizing in Europe

• Chocolate market forecast in Europe

• Chocolate market industry analysis in Europe



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chocolate market in Europe vendors that include AUGUST STORCK KG, Ferrero International SA, Lindt & Sprüngli Group, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Neuhaus NV, ROSHEN Corp., The Hershey Co., and Yildiz Holding Inc. Also, the chocolate market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



