The Electric Wire and Cable Market is expected to grow by $ 1.65 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Wire and Cable Market in India 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02978998/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on electric wire and cable market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Indian market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in renewable power generation in India, expansion and revamping of T&D infrastructure in India, and increase in investment in metro railways. In addition, growth in renewable power generation in India is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric wire and cable market in India analysis includes end-user segment and type segment.



The electric wire and cable market in India is segmented as below:

By End-User

• Railway

• Power

• Construction

• Telecom

• Others



By Type

• Power cable

• Specialty cable



This study identifies the increase in sales of HVDC power cables as one of the prime reasons driving the electric wire and cable market in India growth during the next few years. Also, smart grid market in India, and growing demand from data centers and IT facilities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electric wire and cable market in India covers the following areas:

• Electric wire and cable market in India sizing

• Electric wire and cable market in India forecast

• Electric wire and cable market in India industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric wire and cable market in India vendors that include Apar Industries Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., Havells India Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Polycab India Ltd., RR Kabel Ltd., Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., and V-Guard Industries Ltd. Also, the electric wire and cable market in India analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02978998/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________