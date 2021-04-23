Octopus Titan VCT plc

23 April 2021

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc has reviewed the portfolio and announces that the net asset value at 23 April 2021 is 105.5p per share, an increase from 101.0p per share (taking into account that the shares are now Ex-Dividend; equivalent to 104.0p Cum-Dividend).

The Company is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have, has been and will be notified to a Regulated Information Service and, therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 7710 280