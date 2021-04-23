New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering, Equipment Type, Pipe Type, and End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06063427/?utm_source=GNW



Water pipeline leak detection system is utilized for the detection of leak location in the pipeline.The water pipeline leakage can be recognized by utilizing acoustic and non-acoustic devices.



Several sensors and data collectors are deployed within the water pipeline network, which transmit the valuable data to the network management centers, and are, in turn, helpful in detecting the leakage area.The growing demand for water pipeline leak detection systems is due to the increasing environmental concerns toward water scarcity catalyzed by the increasing global population.



With the presence of several well-established and emerging players, the water pipeline leak detection system market is experiencing a steady growth rate over the years and is expected to continue a similar growth trend with substantial revenue during the forecast period.The presence of a large number of players globally is a key advantage for the market to propel over the years.



However, the high capital cost of water pipeline leak detection system is a restricting factor for the market.



Based on offering, the hardware segment led the water pipeline leak detection system market in 2019.These sensors have in-built battery that lasts for around 5 years.



They are installed where long term leak detection is required.These sensors are used to monitor and display water leakage situation, pinpoint the water leakage location, alert, and investigate history comments, construction repair work records, and pipe details file (mapping system).



The water pipeline leak detection system software is used for pressure data from distributed control system (DCS), Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic controller (PLC), or remote terminal unit (RTU) systems.The software solution permits the hydraulic modelling for online leak detection, pipeline design, surge analysis, and pipeline optimization.



The software for water pipeline leak detection system allows the user to enhance the operations and improve performance for pipelines or networks. Depending on the equipment type, the market is segmented into acoustic and non-acoustic. Based on pipe type the market is segmented into plastic pipes, ductile iron pipes, stainless steel pipes, and others. Similarly, based on end user, the market is segmented into non-residential and residential. In terms of geography, in 2020, APAC was the fastest growing market. The Southeast Asia is the home for ~60% of the population across the world but only 36% of its water resources is available for the population. The situation of water scarcity across the Southeast Asia is anticipated to get worse due to increase in population, rapid urbanization, industrialization, groundwater overuse, environmental degradation, and climate change, unless urgent remedial action is taken.



According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Brazil, Russia, UK, France, Spain, and Italy are some of the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak.The outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread across the globe.



The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide.The global economy was adversely affected in 2020 and it is likely to continue in 2021.



The pandemic has disturbed water pipeline leak detection system businesses and suppliers around the globe.Market players experienced disruptions to their operations, which is likely to have consequences till mid-2021.



The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns have adversely affected the water pipeline leak detection system industry. The lockdown of various factories in China affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted development, delivery schedules, and various products and services. Even as the factories in China are beginning to reopen, several businesses have reduced or hit pause on their operations. The region comprises several developing countries, which consist of old infrastructure with damaged water supply pipeline.

The overall water pipeline leak detection system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the water pipeline leak detection system market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the water pipeline leak detection system market. Primayer, Aqualeak Detection Ltd., Atmos International Limited, Luna Innovations Inc., Xylem Inc., Gutermann AG, TTK - Leak Detection System, SebaKMT, HERMANN SEWERIN GMBH, and MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. (ECHOLOGICS) are among the key players operating in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06063427/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________