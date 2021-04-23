Food Lion Leader Receives National Recognition

SALISBURY, N.C., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linda Stiller, director of associate relations at Food Lion, has been recognized as one of the Shelby Report’s “Women of Influence In The Food Industry.” The award recognizes a select group of top female professionals in the food industry. Stiller was honored for her tremendous leadership supporting and growing Food Lion’s 82,000 associates, as well as developing and implementing policies and procedures to support associates’ health and wellness during an unprecedented pandemic.



“Linda is a passionate leader who is committed to supporting each of our 82,000 associates however she can,” said Linda Johnson, Food Lion senior vice president of human resources. “Linda lives our core value of ‘care’ every day, and associates know they can count on her to support them as they nourish our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve. She is a thoughtful business partner who works seamlessly with associates across our organization, and I’m so excited for her to receive this well-deserved recognition.”



Stiller joined Food Lion in December 2018 after serving in senior human resources positions at Hecht’s Department Stores and then Macy’s. She is a graduate of George Mason University, and has received many additional awards and certifications throughout her career.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

