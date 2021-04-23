Publication annual report and convocation of the ordinary general meeting on May 26 2021

Ghent, April 23, 2021 – 18.00 CET – Press release / Regulated information
Following the publication of its annual figures on 26 March 2021, and to announce the Annual General Meeting of 26 May 2021, ABO-Group announces today its annual report for 2020. The annual report can be consulted on the ABO-Group's website: http://www.abo-group.eu/en/investors/shareholder-structure/shareholdersmeetings/.
There you will find the following documents:
- Convocation ordinary general meeting 2021
- Information for the shareholders
- Ballot paper ordinary general meeting 2021
- Procuration ordinary general meeting 2021
- Report of the board of directors to the ordinary general meeting
- Statutory Annual accounts 2020
- Report from the commissioner on the statutory financial accounts 2020
- Report from the commissioner on the consolidated financial accounts 2020
About ABO-Group
The ABO-Group is a specialised engineering company focused on geotechnical engineering, the environment and soil remediation. Through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments, the ABO-Group is active in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. The ABO-GROUP guarantees its customers a sustainable solution. For a more detailed description of the operations of the group, please consult the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu).
For more information:
Frank De Palmenaer
CEO ABO-GROUP Environment NV
frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu
T +32 (0)9 242 88 88
Derbystraat 255, Maaltecenter Building G, B-9051 Ghent (SDW), Belgium
