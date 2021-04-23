Publication annual report and convocation of the ordinary general meeting on May 26 2021

English Dutch French

Ghent, April 23, 2021 – 18.00 CET – Press release / Regulated information

Following the publication of its annual figures on 26 March 2021, and to announce the Annual General Meeting of 26 May 2021, ABO-Group announces today its annual report for 2020. The annual report can be consulted on the ABO-Group's website: http://www.abo-group.eu/en/investors/shareholder-structure/shareholdersmeetings/ .

There you will find the following documents:

Convocation ordinary general meeting 2021

Information for the shareholders

Ballot paper ordinary general meeting 2021

Procuration ordinary general meeting 2021

Report of the board of directors to the ordinary general meeting

Statutory Annual accounts 2020

Report from the commissioner on the statutory financial accounts 2020

Report from the commissioner on the consolidated financial accounts 2020

About ABO-Group

The ABO-Group is a specialised engineering company focused on geotechnical engineering, the environment and soil remediation. Through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments, the ABO-Group is active in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. The ABO-GROUP guarantees its customers a sustainable solution. For a more detailed description of the operations of the group, please consult the ABO-Group website ( www.abo-group.eu ).

For more information:

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-GROUP Environment NV

frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu

T +32 (0)9 242 88 88

Derbystraat 255, Maaltecenter Building G, B-9051 Ghent (SDW), Belgium

Attachment