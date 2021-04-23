Gofore Plc: Notice pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

English Finnish

GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 APRIL 2021 AT 19.00 EET



Notice pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act



Gofore Plc has on 23 April 2021 received the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which Petteri Venola’s holding of Gofore Plc’s shares and voting rights has decreased below 10 per cent on 23 April 2021. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was disposal of shares or voting rights.



Total position of Petteri Venola according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.77 - 9.77 15,052,231 Position of previous notification

(if applicable) - - -

Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of threshold:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000283130 1,470,000 - 9.77 - SUBTOTAL A 1,470,000 9.77



Further enquiries:

Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 715 3660

teppo.talvinko@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with close to 800 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and assurance – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.