Gofore Plc: Managers' Transactions - Kärki

GOFORE PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 23 APRIL 2021 AT 19.00 EET



Managers' Transactions - Kärki

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kärki, Timur

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Gofore Oyj

LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20210423085408_8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-04-23

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000283130

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 300,000 Unit price: 19 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 300,000 Volume weighted average price: 19 EUR



Further enquiries:

Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 715 3660

teppo.talvinko@gofore.com

