Gofore Plc: Managers' Transactions - Kärki

GOFORE PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 23 APRIL 2021 AT 19.00 EET
Managers' Transactions - Kärki
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kärki, Timur
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Gofore Oyj
LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20210423085408_8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-04-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000283130
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 300,000 Unit price: 19 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 300,000 Volume weighted average price: 19 EUR
Further enquiries:
Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 715 3660
teppo.talvinko@gofore.com
