Armanino Welcomes New Partner Keith Galante to Its Risk Assurance & Advisory Group

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it welcomed Keith Galante as the newest partner in its burgeoning Denver office. Located in the heart of the rapidly growing city’s Central Business District, Armanino’s local team of accountants and consultants work with other experts across the firm to ensure Colorado companies have access to the best industry expertise.



Galante joins the firm’s Risk Assurance & Advisory practice with more than 25 years of experience helping companies of all sizes, including publicly traded global companies, deploy internal controls that meet compliance audit requirements including Sarbanes Oxley and IIA standards. With more certification standards, regulatory rules and vulnerabilities that are having an effect on Denver-area businesses, clients are turning to local experts to partner on compliance and risk mitigation to support and protect growth.

“Keith has a significant amount of compliance expertise that helps companies enhance value and mitigate risk,” said Liam Collins, partner at Armanino and Risk Assurance & Advisory practice leader. “His long-term commitment to clients makes him an effective and reliable leader who companies can rely on to always look out for their best interests.”

Prior to joining the firm, Galante served in a variety of relevant positions including segment controller, financial and operational auditor, corporate accounting, budgeting, forecasting, financial analysis, process reengineering, internal audit and project management.

He has held professional positions at Qwest, USWest/MediaOne, Dell and Citicorp. He most recently served as national leader of BKD’s Enterprise Risk Solutions division. Before that, he founded Paragon Audit & Consulting, which he led for over 14 years.

Galante earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Elmhurst College and a master’s degree in finance at the University of Denver. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Institute of Internal Auditors and Financial Executives International.

To learn more about Armanino’s Risk Assurance & Advisory practice, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/services/risk-assurance/

